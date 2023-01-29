Muskegon-area high school basketball Highlights and reactions from Jan. 28

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Grand Haven junior Harrison Sorrelle (12) attempts a free-throw against Reeths-Puffer during the MHSAA division 1 boys basketball district opener at Reeths-Puffer High School in Muskegon County on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com )Joel Bissell | MLive.com

MUSKEGON — Below is a Roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to [email protected] after each contest to be included in nightly roundups.

—

BOYS BASKETBALL

—

Detroit Catholic Central 73, Reeths-Puffer 70

The Rockets trailed by two points at Halftime but battled back to take a 56-51 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play. The Shamrocks answered by ending the game on a 22-14 run to secure a comeback win Saturday afternoon at Aquinas College.

Travis Ambrose finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds to pace Reeths-Puffer, while Jaxson Whitaker added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, EJ Jones had 11 points and Tyviea Williams had eight points.

“It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer head Coach Nate Aardema after the game. “This is the best we’ve played all year in terms of our balanced scoring, effort, energy and grit. (Detroit Catholic Central) got up by 12 early in the second quarter and we battled all the way back to trail by just two at the half. We got up by as much as 10 (points) in the third quarter, but DCC wouldn’t go away and continued to fight back.

“We held the lead until about a minute left in the game when Uchenna Amene scored two late buckets and Josh Ross made two free throws to go up three points. We missed a heavily contested 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied the game.”

Uchenna Amene finished with a game-high 31 points to lead Detroit Catholic Central, while Josh Ross added 13 points, including a 6-for-6 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and TJ Naduau had 13 points.

Reeths-Puffer (7-6 overall, 4-3 OK Green) will travel to Muskegon (12-0, 7-0 OK Green) next Friday.

—

Grand Haven 46, Spring Lake 44

The Buccaneers led 26-21 at Halftime but couldn’t fend off the Lakers down the stretch until senior guard Harrison Sorrelle knocked down a mid-range jumper with five seconds remaining in regulation to secure a dramatic non-conference home win over the Lakers on Saturday night in the annual Drawbridge Classic.

Sorrelle finished with 11 points to lead Grand Haven.

Zane Stahl finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Spring Lake, while Zach Schlepp added 10 points and seven rebounds and Carter Ball had nine points.

Spring Lake (7-4 overall, 5-2 OK Blue) will look to bounce back Tuesday with a road trip to West Michigan Christian (3-10), while Grand Haven (10-3 overall, 4-3 OK Red) will travel to Rockford (10-4 overall, 5-2 OK Red) on Friday in a Pivotal league matchup.

—

GIRLS BASKETBALL

—

Grand Haven 41, Spring Lake 32

The Buccaneers trailed 14-13 heading into Halftime but found their offensive rhythm in the final two quarters of action, as they outscored the Lakers 28-18 to secure a hard-fought home win in the annual Drawbridge Classic.

Emerson Berndt scored 19 points to lead Grand Haven, while Heidi Berkey added 12 points.

Tessa Britt finished with nine points and five rebounds to lead Spring Lake, while Brooke Bolthouse added eight points, Alexa Carter had six points and eight rebounds and Ella Andree had four points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Grand Haven (9-4 overall, 5-2 OK Red) will host Zeeland West (8-6) on Tuesday, while Spring Lake (6-6, 3-4 OK Blue) will host Western Michigan Christian (7-6) .

—

