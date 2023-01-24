Muskegon-area high school basketball Highlights and reactions from Jan. 23

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

North Muskegon junior Sam Gallo (30) looks for a teammate to pass to during the first quarter of a basketball game between North Muskegon and Whitehall at North Muskegon on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The North Muskegon Norsemen lost to the Whitehall Vikings 69-61. (Daniel Shular | [email protected])Daniel Shular | MLive.com

MUSKEGON — Below is a Roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to [email protected] after each contest to be included in nightly roundups.

—

BOYS BASKETBALL

—

Fruitport Calvary Christian 51, Shelby 47

The Eagles held a 29-23 lead at Halftime and ended the game on a 6-0 run to secure a hard-fought non-conference win over the Tigers on Monday night.

Bradley Richards fought through early foul trouble to register 26 points and 13 rebounds to pace Fruitport Calvary Christian, while Quinn Swanson added 12 points and six assists, and Gabe VanBaale added 10 rebounds.

Bishop Lee finished with 16 points to lead Shelby.

“This was a huge win for our guys, and I’m very proud of them,” said Fruitport Calvary head Coach Brad Richards. “We had some trouble with free throws and shooting, but our defense and rebounding kept us in the game. It was the first time a Calvary Christian basketball team had ever beaten Shelby.”

—

Ravenna 88, Holton 43

The Bulldogs ran out to a 43-24 lead in the first half and continued to roll the rest of the way to secure a West Michigan Conference win Monday night.

Caleb Forsythe finished with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace Ravenna, while Wyatt Young added 16 points, Drew Mabrito had 11 points, Dylan May had nine points and Kaden Humphreys and Carter Schullo each added eight points.

Carter Brant led Holton with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Brodrick Fialek added 14 points and five rebounds and Chase Albright had five rebounds.

—

Fremont 72, Mason County Central 61

The Packers used a 22-6 run in the second quarter to jump back into the game and ended the contest on a 24-17 run to secure a West Michigan Conference win Monday night.

Jordon McDonald finished with 21 points to lead Fremont, while Chaz Miller added 20 points.

Will Chye recorded 19 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace Mason County Central, while Jayden Perrone added 17 points and six rebounds.

—

North Muskegon 57, Muskegon Heights Academy 54

The Norsemen used a 16-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead and held off the Tigers down the stretch to secure a non-conference road win Monday night.

Sam Gallo finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to pace North Muskegon, while Troy McManus added 12 points, James Young had 12 points and five rebounds and Jaxon Lisinski had 11 points.

Jaquan Matthews finished with a game-high 29 points to lead Muskegon Heights.

—

GIRLS BASKETBALL

—

Western Michigan Christian 59, Ravenna 23

The Warriors opened the game on a 20-0 run and continued to cruise past the Bulldogs for a non-conference road win Monday night.

Ashley Folkema finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds to pace Western Michigan Christian, while Kate Derdowski added 10 points, Kasey Folkema had eight points and Maria Eenigenburg had eight rebounds and five assists.

—

MORE MUSKEGON-AREA SPORTS COVERAGE

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21

Whitehall wrestling uses depth to capture 16th GMAA city title in 17 seasons

Muskegon-area high school basketball Highlights and reactions from Jan. 20

Late run helps Grandville upend Grand Haven, take first-place in OK Red