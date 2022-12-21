Muskegon-area high school basketball Highlights and reactions from Dec. 20

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

MUSKEGON — Below is a Roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Spring Lake 74, Sparta 43

The Lakers jumped out to a 21-4 advantage in the first quarter and continued to roll past the Spartans on Tuesday.

The win helped Spring Lake head Coach Bill Core notch his 300th career win as a varsity coach.

Zane Stahl and Karson George each scored 15 points to lead the Lakers, while Zach Schlepp added 12 points, Carter Ball had 10 points, Jax Bricker had eight points and Wren Dephouse had 10 rebounds.

Grand Haven 81, Saginaw Arthur Hill 60

The Buccaneers used a hot start from behind the arc to jump out to a 49-25 advantage in the first half and continued to roll past Saginaw Arthur Hill on Tuesday night.

Harrison Sorrell finished with 25 points to lead Grand Haven, while Joey Basil added 15 points, Nate Stump had 14 points and Will Korenstra had 10 points.

Dion Hardy had a game-high 27 points to lead Arthur Hill.

Muskegon Catholic Central 43, Orchard View 41

The Crusaders used a game-winning shot from Braden Gustin with 25 seconds remaining in regulation to secure a comeback win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Braden Gustin scored 12 points, including six free throws in the fourth quarter, to lead Muskegon Catholic, while Bryan Convertini added nine points and four steals, Chase Willer had eight points and Jake Westhoff had six points and five rebounds.

Muskegon 73, Traverse City Central 38

*No stats reported

Fremont 64, Oakridge 56

The Packers ended the game on a 23-16 run to pull away from the Eagles for a West Michigan Conference win Tuesday night. The game was tied 56-56 with two minutes remaining in regulation before Fremont scored the final eight points to seal the win.

Matt Danicek scored 11 points to lead Oakridge, while Ruel added 10 points.

Jordon McDonald scored a game-high 27 points to pace Fremont, while Miller added 18 points.

Hart 62, Ravenna 51

The Pirates jumped out to a 22-7 advantage early and fended off the Bulldogs in the second half to secure a West Michigan Conference win Tuesday night.

Blake Weirich finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hart, while Parker Hovey had 16 points with five rebounds, and Caleb Bitely had 10 points.

Caleb Forsythe finished with 18 points to lead Ravenna, while Wyatt Young added 11 points.

Hesperia 48, Holton 45

The Panthers took a 26-19 advantage into Halftime and fended off a second-half rally by Holton to secure a hard-fought win Tuesday night.

Carter Brant finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead Holton, while Brodrick Fialek added 16 points and three assists.

Ethan O’Neil finished with 14 points to lead Hesperia, while Matteo Materdomini added 10 points and Maddox Mosley had eight points.

Ludington 82, Montague 46

The Orioles erupted for 30 points in the first quarter and ended the game on a 25-14 run as they rolled past the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

David Shillinger scored 25 points to lead Ludington, while Matthew Westhouse added 16 points and Gage Jones had nine points.

Braeden Johnston scored nine points to lead Montague, while Rodney Brassfield added eight points and six rebounds, Kade Johnson had six points and six rebounds, Isaiah Atchison had six points and five rebounds and Paul Olson and Owen Petersen each added five points.

Mason County Central 78, Kingsley 50

The Spartans jumped out to a 31-6 lead and continued to cruise past Kingsley in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Will Chye scored 20 points to lead Mason County Central, while Jayden Perrone added 17 points and Dakota Sterley and Braylin Thurow each added 12 points.

Connor Johnson and Ty Morgan each scored 10 points to lead Kingsley.

“We jumped out with a very aggressive defensive posture and it set the tone for the game,” said Mason County Central head Coach Tim Genson. “Our Perimeter shooting was very solid, as we made nine 3-pointers for the game. Jack VanderHaag really set the tone defensively, finishing with four steals and numerous deflections.”

North Muskegon 66, Shelby 41

The Norsemen raced out to a 35-22 lead in the first half and continued to pull away the rest of the contest for a West Michigan Conference win Tuesday night.

Brandon Rypstra scored 16 points to lead North Muskegon, while Lamarkis Graham added 13 points, Sam Gallo had 10 points and five rebounds, Troy McManus had nine points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals and Denny Belmonte had two points, six rebounds and five assists.

Bishop Lee scored 17 points to lead Shelby, while Trey Waller added eight points.

“We shot the ball well tonight,” said North Muskegon head Coach Chuck Rypstra. “In the first quarter, we hit three 3-pointers and that loosened things up. We had a hard time guarding Bishop Lee inside Tonight but checked up on their shooters. Shelby does such a nice job of running their sets, you really have to defend the whole court.”

Whitehall 72, Manistee 24

The Vikings opened the game on a 29-0 run and continued to roll past the Chippewas on Tuesday night in West Michigan Conference action.

Cam Thompson finished with 25 points, 22 rebounds and five assists to lead Whitehall, while Kal Koehler added 13 points and six rebounds and Ca’Mar Ready had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. DJ Jamison added eight points and Jack Houtteman had seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mona Shores 35, Montague 29

The Sailors took a 21-13 lead into Halftime and fended off the Wildcats in the second half for a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Khaleeya Cook scored 17 points to lead Mona Shores, while Katie Phillips added eight points and Ali Phillips had six points.

Ella King scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds to lead Montague, while Addison Pranger added eight points and five rebounds and Haylee Schwartz had six points, seven rebounds and four steals and Emma Peterson had five points, four assists and three rebounds.

Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Orchard View 32

The Crusaders raced out to a 17-9 run and fended off the Cardinals in the second half to secure a hard-fought win Tuesday night.

Carrie Ladd finished with a career-high 26 points to lead Muskegon Catholic Central.

Kent City 58, Hart 52

The Eagles opened the game on a 10-0 run, but the Pirates rallied in the third quarter to take a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Kent City closed out the game on a 21-10 run down the stretch to secure a comeback home win Tuesday night.

Lexie Bowers finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Kent City, while Maddie Geers added a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds to go with four assists. Hailey Kamphuis added 11 points, including three Pivotal 3-pointers, while Abby Pecynski grabbed seven rebounds.

Addi Hovey scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Hart, while Aspen Boutell added 13 points and Abby Hicks had 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Western Michigan Christian 33, Martin 31

The Warriors held a narrow 13-11 advantage at Halftime and managed to fend off Martin down the stretch to secure a hard-fought win in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Ashley Folema finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace Western Michigan Christian, while Kate Derdowski had seven points and four rebounds and Alia Zuidema had seven points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Maple City Glen Lake 61, Fremont 16

The Packers fell behind 41-5 in the first half and couldn’t produce a second-half rally as they fell to Maple City Glen Lake on Tuesday night.

Khaila Noordyk finished with six points to lead Fremont.

Manistee 50, Ravenna 23

Addy Gillard scored six points to lead Ravenna, while Emma Gillard added five points.

Whitehall 41, Fruitport 19

Ash Olson scored 10 points to lead Fruitport, while Grace Sweet added five points.

—

CANCELED

White Cloud (4-2) Vs. Pentwater (2-4)

Grant (4-2) Vs. Holton (3-3)