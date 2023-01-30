Muskegon-area high school basketball conference standings as of Jan. 30
MUSKEGON — The race to a conference championship is beginning to heat up as we move closer to February and several Muskegon-area high school basketball teams have already cemented their status as top contenders in their league.
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Wyoming Lee
|2-0
|11-1
|Tri-Unity Christian
|2-1
|9-3
|Fruitport Calvary
|2-1
|8 to 4
|West Michigan Aviation
|2-1
|6 to 5
|Potter’s House Christian
|2-1
|5-7
|Grand River Prep
|1-2
|2-5
|Zion Christian
|0-1
|8 to 4
|Muskegon Catholic
|0-2
|5-7
|Wellspring Prep
|0-1
|2-8
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Zion Christian
|1-0
|10-3
|Potter’s House Christian
|2-0
|10 to 4
|Aviation Academy
|2-1
|6-8
|Wyoming Lee
|1-1
|2-11
|Grand River Prep
|1-2
|2-4
|Muskegon Catholic
|0-1
|4-8
|Fruitport Calvary
|0-1
|3-9
|Wellspring Prep
|0-1
|0-1
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Big Rapids
|5-0
|10-1
|Newaygo
|5-1
|8 to 5
|Kent City
|4-2
|6 to 4
|Reed City
|4-2
|7-6
|White Cloud
|4-3
|7 to 5
|Grant
|4-3
|7-6
|Dr. County
|4-3
|5-6
|Chippewa Hills
|2-3
|6 to 5
|Morley Stanwood
|2-5
|4-8
|Central Montcalm
|0-6
|2-11
|Lakeview
|0-7
|1-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Big Rapids
|6-0
|13-1
|Kent City
|6-1
|12-3
|Central Montcalm
|6-1
|8 to 7
|Morley Stanwood
|5-1
|10-2
|Grant
|4-3
|9 to 7
|White Cloud
|3-4
|7-6
|Reed City
|3-4
|5-10
|Newaygo
|2-5
|4-10
|Chippewa Hills
|1-6
|3-11
|Lakeview
|1-6
|3-12
|Dr. County
|0-6
|1-14
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Hamilton
|6-1
|11-2
|Spring Lake
|5-2
|7 to 5
|Coopersville
|5-2
|7-6
|Fruitport
|4-3
|7 to 5
|Unity Christian
|4-3
|6-7
|Holland Christian
|2-5
|4-9
|West Catholic
|2-7
|2-11
|Allendale
|0-7
|1-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|West Catholic
|7-0
|14-0
|Hamilton
|6-1
|10 to 4
|Holland Christian
|5-2
|10 to 5
|Unity Christian
|4-3
|7-8
|Spring Lake
|3-4
|6-6
|Allendale
|2-5
|4-10
|Coopersville
|1-6
|3-11
|Fruitport
|0-7
|4-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Muskegon
|7-0
|12-0
|GR Union
|6-1
|9-3
|Zeeland West
|5-2
|10-3
|Reeths-Puffer
|4-3
|7-6
|Wyoming
|3-4
|4-8
|Zeeland East
|2-5
|7-7
|Mona Shores
|1-6
|4-9
|Holland
|0-7
|2-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Muskegon
|7-0
|9 to 5
|Reeths-Puffer
|6-1
|9 to 5
|Zeeland West
|5-2
|8 to 6
|Mona Shores
|4-3
|9 to 6
|Wyoming
|3-4
|8 to 7
|GR Union
|1-6
|5-7
|Zeeland East
|1-6
|4-10
|Holland
|1-6
|2-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Hudsonville
|5-2
|10 to 4
|Rockford
|5-2
|10 to 4
|East Kentwood
|5-2
|9 to 4
|Grandville
|5-2
|8 to 4
|Grand Haven
|4-3
|11-3
|Caledonia
|2-5
|4-7
|Jenison
|1-6
|4-10
|West Ottawa
|1-6
|3-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Rockford
|7-0
|13-1
|East Kentwood
|5-2
|10 to 4
|Grand Haven
|5-2
|9 to 4
|Hudsonville
|4-3
|9 to 5
|West Ottawa
|3-4
|11-4
|Caledonia
|2-5
|5-9
|Jenison
|2-5
|5-9
|Grandville
|0-7
|6-8
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Ludington
|6-0
|13-0
|Whitehall
|5-1
|10 to 4
|Montague
|4-2
|7 to 5
|Fremont
|3-3
|7-4
|Oakridge
|2-4
|4-8
|Orchard View
|1-5
|2-10
|Manistee
|0-6
|1-11
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Ludington
|8-0
|11-3
|Montague
|6-2
|9 to 5
|Oakridge
|5-3
|10 to 4
|Manistee
|4-5
|7-7
|Whitehall
|3-5
|8 to 6
|Fremont
|2-5
|5-11
|Orchard View
|0-8
|1-13
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Hart
|6-0
|13-0
|Mason Cty. Cnt.
|5-1
|10-2
|North Muskegon
|4-2
|10-2
|Ravenna
|3-3
|4-9
|Shelby
|2-4
|5-8
|Hesperia
|1-5
|3-9
|Holton
|0-6
|0-12
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Hart
|7-0
|10-2
|Mason Cty. Cnt.
|8-1
|13-2
|Shelby
|4-4
|6-8
|Holton
|3-5
|6-9
|North Muskegon
|3-5
|4-10
|Ravenna
|2-5
|4-8
|Hesperia
|0-7
|1-13