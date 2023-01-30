Muskegon-area high school basketball conference standings as of Jan. 30

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Muskegon-area high school basketball conference standings as of Jan. 30

Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs (2) drives against Rockford at Muskegon on Friday, Dec. 18, 2022. Muskegon won 72-38. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Cory Morse | MLive.com

MUSKEGON — The race to a conference championship is beginning to heat up as we move closer to February and several Muskegon-area high school basketball teams have already cemented their status as top contenders in their league.

Team Conf. Ovr.
Wyoming Lee 2-0 11-1
Tri-Unity Christian 2-1 9-3
Fruitport Calvary 2-1 8 to 4
West Michigan Aviation 2-1 6 to 5
Potter’s House Christian 2-1 5-7
Grand River Prep 1-2 2-5
Zion Christian 0-1 8 to 4
Muskegon Catholic 0-2 5-7
Wellspring Prep 0-1 2-8
Team Conf. Ovr.
Zion Christian 1-0 10-3
Potter’s House Christian 2-0 10 to 4
Aviation Academy 2-1 6-8
Wyoming Lee 1-1 2-11
Grand River Prep 1-2 2-4
Muskegon Catholic 0-1 4-8
Fruitport Calvary 0-1 3-9
Wellspring Prep 0-1 0-1
Team Conf. Ovr.
Big Rapids 5-0 10-1
Newaygo 5-1 8 to 5
Kent City 4-2 6 to 4
Reed City 4-2 7-6
White Cloud 4-3 7 to 5
Grant 4-3 7-6
Dr. County 4-3 5-6
Chippewa Hills 2-3 6 to 5
Morley Stanwood 2-5 4-8
Central Montcalm 0-6 2-11
Lakeview 0-7 1-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
Big Rapids 6-0 13-1
Kent City 6-1 12-3
Central Montcalm 6-1 8 to 7
Morley Stanwood 5-1 10-2
Grant 4-3 9 to 7
White Cloud 3-4 7-6
Reed City 3-4 5-10
Newaygo 2-5 4-10
Chippewa Hills 1-6 3-11
Lakeview 1-6 3-12
Dr. County 0-6 1-14
Team Conf. Ovr.
Hamilton 6-1 11-2
Spring Lake 5-2 7 to 5
Coopersville 5-2 7-6
Fruitport 4-3 7 to 5
Unity Christian 4-3 6-7
Holland Christian 2-5 4-9
West Catholic 2-7 2-11
Allendale 0-7 1-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
West Catholic 7-0 14-0
Hamilton 6-1 10 to 4
Holland Christian 5-2 10 to 5
Unity Christian 4-3 7-8
Spring Lake 3-4 6-6
Allendale 2-5 4-10
Coopersville 1-6 3-11
Fruitport 0-7 4-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
Muskegon 7-0 12-0
GR Union 6-1 9-3
Zeeland West 5-2 10-3
Reeths-Puffer 4-3 7-6
Wyoming 3-4 4-8
Zeeland East 2-5 7-7
Mona Shores 1-6 4-9
Holland 0-7 2-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
Muskegon 7-0 9 to 5
Reeths-Puffer 6-1 9 to 5
Zeeland West 5-2 8 to 6
Mona Shores 4-3 9 to 6
Wyoming 3-4 8 to 7
GR Union 1-6 5-7
Zeeland East 1-6 4-10
Holland 1-6 2-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
Hudsonville 5-2 10 to 4
Rockford 5-2 10 to 4
East Kentwood 5-2 9 to 4
Grandville 5-2 8 to 4
Grand Haven 4-3 11-3
Caledonia 2-5 4-7
Jenison 1-6 4-10
West Ottawa 1-6 3-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
Rockford 7-0 13-1
East Kentwood 5-2 10 to 4
Grand Haven 5-2 9 to 4
Hudsonville 4-3 9 to 5
West Ottawa 3-4 11-4
Caledonia 2-5 5-9
Jenison 2-5 5-9
Grandville 0-7 6-8
Team Conf. Ovr.
Ludington 6-0 13-0
Whitehall 5-1 10 to 4
Montague 4-2 7 to 5
Fremont 3-3 7-4
Oakridge 2-4 4-8
Orchard View 1-5 2-10
Manistee 0-6 1-11
Team Conf. Ovr.
Ludington 8-0 11-3
Montague 6-2 9 to 5
Oakridge 5-3 10 to 4
Manistee 4-5 7-7
Whitehall 3-5 8 to 6
Fremont 2-5 5-11
Orchard View 0-8 1-13
Team Conf. Ovr.
Hart 6-0 13-0
Mason Cty. Cnt. 5-1 10-2
North Muskegon 4-2 10-2
Ravenna 3-3 4-9
Shelby 2-4 5-8
Hesperia 1-5 3-9
Holton 0-6 0-12
Team Conf. Ovr.
Hart 7-0 10-2
Mason Cty. Cnt. 8-1 13-2
Shelby 4-4 6-8
Holton 3-5 6-9
North Muskegon 3-5 4-10
Ravenna 2-5 4-8
Hesperia 0-7 1-13

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button