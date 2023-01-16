Muskegon-area high school basketball conference standings as of Jan. 16

MUSKEGON – We’re only two weeks into the conference schedule and we’ve already seen some Pivotal results that have shaken up the standings in each league across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape.

Team Conf. Ovr.
Wyoming Lee 1-0 7-0
Tri-Unity Christian 1-0 7-1
Aviation Academy 1-1 4-4
Potter’s House 1-1 3-6
Wellspring Prep 1-1 1-5
Zion Christian 0-0 7-2
Muskegon Catholic 0-0 5-4
Fruitport Calvary 0-1 4-4
Grand River Prep 0-2 1-3
Team Conf. Ovr.
Potter’s House 2-0 8 to 4
Aviation Academy 1-1 5-7
Zion Christian 0-0 7-3
Muskegon Catholic 0-1 4-6
Fruitport Calvary 0-0 1-5
Wyoming Lee 0-1 1-7
Wellspring Prep 0-0 0-0
Grand River Prep 0-1 0-3
Team Conf. Ovr.
Big Rapids 2-0 6-1
Reed City 3-0 6-3
Newaygo 4-0 6 to 4
Kent City 2-1 3-3
White Cloud 2-2 4-4
Grant 2-2 4-5
Dr. County 2-2 3-5
Chippewa Hills 1-2 3-3
Morley Stanwood 1-4 3-6
Lakeview 0-4 1-6
Central Montcalm 0-3 0-8
Team Conf. Ovr.
Big Rapids 3-0 9-1
Kent City 4-0 9-2
Central Montcalm 4-0 6 to 5
Morley Stanwood 4-1 7-2
Grant 4-1 7-3
Reed City 2-2 4-8
White Cloud 1-3 5-4
Newaygo 1-4 2-8
Remus Chippewa Hills 0-4 2-8
Lakeview 0-4 2-9
Howard City Tri County 0-4 1-10
Team Conf. Ovr.
Spring Lake 3-0 5-2
Hamilton 2-1 7-2
Fruitport 2-1 5-3
Coopersville 2-1 4-5
Unity Christian 1-2 3-5
Holland Christian 1-2 3-6
West Catholic 1-4 1-8
Allendale 0-3 1-7
Team Conf. Ovr.
West Catholic 3-0 10-0
Hamilton 3-0 7-3
Holland Christian 2-1 7-4
Spring Lake 1-2 4-3
Unity Christian 1-2 4-7
Coopersville 1-2 3-7
Fruitport 1-3 4-6
Allendale 1-3 3-7
Team Conf. Ovr.
Muskegon 3-0 8-0
GR Union 3-0 5-2
Zeeland West 2-1 7-2
Zeeland East 1-2 6 to 4
Reeths-Puffer 1-2 4-4
Mona Shores 1-2 4-5
Wyoming 1-2 2-6
Holland 0-3 2-7
Team Conf. Ovr.
Mona Shores 3-0 8-3
Muskegon 3-0 5-4
Reeths-Puffer 2-1 5-5
Zeeland West 2-1 5-5
Wyoming 1-2 6 to 5
Holland 1-2 2-7
GR Union 0-3 4-4
Zeeland East 0-3 3-7
Team Conf. Ovr.
Grand Haven 3-0 9-0
East Kentwood 2-1 6-2
Hudsonville 2-1 6-3
Grandville 2-1 5-3
Rockford 1-2 6-3
Caledonia 1-2 3-4
Jenison 1-2 4-6
West Ottawa 0-3 2-8
Team Conf. Ovr.
West Ottawa 3-0 11-0
Rockford 3-0 9-1
Grand Haven 2-1 5-3
East Kentwood 2-2 7-3
Hudsonville 1-2 6 to 4
Caledonia 1-2 4-6
Grandville 0-3 6 to 4
Jenison 0-3 3-7
Team Conf. Ovr.
Ludington 5-0 11-0
Whitehall 3-1 6 to 4
Fremont 2-2 4-3
Montague 2-2 4-5
Oakridge 2-3 4-5
Orchard View 1-3 2-6
Manistee 0-4 0-8
Team Conf. Ovr.
Ludington 6-0 8-3
Oakridge 4-2 7-2
Montague 4-2 6 to 4
Manistee 3-4 6 to 5
Whitehall 2-4 4-5
Fremont 2-4 4-8
Orchard View 0-6 0-10
Team Conf. Ovr.
Hart 4-0 9-0
Mason Cnt. Cent. 3-1 7-1
North Muskegon 2-2 6-2
Ravenna 2-2 3-5
Shelby 2-3 5-5
Hesperia 1-3 2-7
Holton 0-3 0-9
Team Conf. Ovr.
Hart 6-0 7-2
Mason Cnt. Cent. 6-1 8-1
Shelby 4-2 5-5
Holton 2-4 5-6
Ravenna 2-4 3-5
North Muskegon 2-4 3-7
Hesperia 0-6 1-9

