Muskegon-area high school basketball conference standings as of Jan. 16
Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter
25
Hart at Mason County varsity boys basketball
MUSKEGON – We’re only two weeks into the conference schedule and we’ve already seen some Pivotal results that have shaken up the standings in each league across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape.
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Wyoming Lee
|1-0
|7-0
|Tri-Unity Christian
|1-0
|7-1
|Aviation Academy
|1-1
|4-4
|Potter’s House
|1-1
|3-6
|Wellspring Prep
|1-1
|1-5
|Zion Christian
|0-0
|7-2
|Muskegon Catholic
|0-0
|5-4
|Fruitport Calvary
|0-1
|4-4
|Grand River Prep
|0-2
|1-3
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Potter’s House
|2-0
|8 to 4
|Aviation Academy
|1-1
|5-7
|Zion Christian
|0-0
|7-3
|Muskegon Catholic
|0-1
|4-6
|Fruitport Calvary
|0-0
|1-5
|Wyoming Lee
|0-1
|1-7
|Wellspring Prep
|0-0
|0-0
|Grand River Prep
|0-1
|0-3
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Big Rapids
|2-0
|6-1
|Reed City
|3-0
|6-3
|Newaygo
|4-0
|6 to 4
|Kent City
|2-1
|3-3
|White Cloud
|2-2
|4-4
|Grant
|2-2
|4-5
|Dr. County
|2-2
|3-5
|Chippewa Hills
|1-2
|3-3
|Morley Stanwood
|1-4
|3-6
|Lakeview
|0-4
|1-6
|Central Montcalm
|0-3
|0-8
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Big Rapids
|3-0
|9-1
|Kent City
|4-0
|9-2
|Central Montcalm
|4-0
|6 to 5
|Morley Stanwood
|4-1
|7-2
|Grant
|4-1
|7-3
|Reed City
|2-2
|4-8
|White Cloud
|1-3
|5-4
|Newaygo
|1-4
|2-8
|Remus Chippewa Hills
|0-4
|2-8
|Lakeview
|0-4
|2-9
|Howard City Tri County
|0-4
|1-10
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Spring Lake
|3-0
|5-2
|Hamilton
|2-1
|7-2
|Fruitport
|2-1
|5-3
|Coopersville
|2-1
|4-5
|Unity Christian
|1-2
|3-5
|Holland Christian
|1-2
|3-6
|West Catholic
|1-4
|1-8
|Allendale
|0-3
|1-7
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|West Catholic
|3-0
|10-0
|Hamilton
|3-0
|7-3
|Holland Christian
|2-1
|7-4
|Spring Lake
|1-2
|4-3
|Unity Christian
|1-2
|4-7
|Coopersville
|1-2
|3-7
|Fruitport
|1-3
|4-6
|Allendale
|1-3
|3-7
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Muskegon
|3-0
|8-0
|GR Union
|3-0
|5-2
|Zeeland West
|2-1
|7-2
|Zeeland East
|1-2
|6 to 4
|Reeths-Puffer
|1-2
|4-4
|Mona Shores
|1-2
|4-5
|Wyoming
|1-2
|2-6
|Holland
|0-3
|2-7
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Mona Shores
|3-0
|8-3
|Muskegon
|3-0
|5-4
|Reeths-Puffer
|2-1
|5-5
|Zeeland West
|2-1
|5-5
|Wyoming
|1-2
|6 to 5
|Holland
|1-2
|2-7
|GR Union
|0-3
|4-4
|Zeeland East
|0-3
|3-7
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Grand Haven
|3-0
|9-0
|East Kentwood
|2-1
|6-2
|Hudsonville
|2-1
|6-3
|Grandville
|2-1
|5-3
|Rockford
|1-2
|6-3
|Caledonia
|1-2
|3-4
|Jenison
|1-2
|4-6
|West Ottawa
|0-3
|2-8
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|West Ottawa
|3-0
|11-0
|Rockford
|3-0
|9-1
|Grand Haven
|2-1
|5-3
|East Kentwood
|2-2
|7-3
|Hudsonville
|1-2
|6 to 4
|Caledonia
|1-2
|4-6
|Grandville
|0-3
|6 to 4
|Jenison
|0-3
|3-7
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Ludington
|5-0
|11-0
|Whitehall
|3-1
|6 to 4
|Fremont
|2-2
|4-3
|Montague
|2-2
|4-5
|Oakridge
|2-3
|4-5
|Orchard View
|1-3
|2-6
|Manistee
|0-4
|0-8
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Ludington
|6-0
|8-3
|Oakridge
|4-2
|7-2
|Montague
|4-2
|6 to 4
|Manistee
|3-4
|6 to 5
|Whitehall
|2-4
|4-5
|Fremont
|2-4
|4-8
|Orchard View
|0-6
|0-10
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Hart
|4-0
|9-0
|Mason Cnt. Cent.
|3-1
|7-1
|North Muskegon
|2-2
|6-2
|Ravenna
|2-2
|3-5
|Shelby
|2-3
|5-5
|Hesperia
|1-3
|2-7
|Holton
|0-3
|0-9
|Team
|Conf.
|Ovr.
|Hart
|6-0
|7-2
|Mason Cnt. Cent.
|6-1
|8-1
|Shelby
|4-2
|5-5
|Holton
|2-4
|5-6
|Ravenna
|2-4
|3-5
|North Muskegon
|2-4
|3-7
|Hesperia
|0-6
|1-9