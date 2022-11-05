Muskegon-area district volleyball Highlights and reactions from Nov. 4

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

The Grand Haven volleyball team poses with its 2022 Division 1 district Championship Trophy on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Smaka).

MUSKEGON – Below is a look at how all the Muskegon-area volleyball teams performed during their respective district championship matchups on Nov. 4, along with upcoming matchups and schedules for the teams who survived and advanced.

—

DIVISION 1

—

District 5 at West Ottawa

FINALS

Grand Haven 3, Zeeland East 0

The Buccaneers continued their hot streak as they rolled past the Dux in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-20, to secure their 16th consecutive district title.

Izzy Whittaker registered a team-high nine kills to pace Grand Haven, while Kam Burbridge added six kills and eight blocks, Jillian Swierbut had five kills and Eden Smith had four kills. Melina Teunis added three blocks, Eden Smith had four blocks, and Taylor Smaka, Mia Swierbut, Kaitlyn Wilkie and Riley Warners all put together strong performances on serve receive.

Grand Haven Advances to face Forest Hills Northern in the Division 1 regional semifinals at 5 pm Tuesday from East Kentwood High School.

—

DIVISION 2

—

District 38 at Fremont

FINALS

Fremont 3, Sparta 1

The Packers pushed past the Spartans in four sets to secure their first district championship since 2010 with scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, and 25-11.

Sage Vandenberg recorded 15 kills and five blocks to lead Fremont, while Marcy Tanner had eight kills and three aces, Carle Bruggema added 23 assists and four aces and Kendall Barnhart had eight digs and three aces.

Fremont Advances to face the Winner of Saturday’s district Championship game between Fruitport and Montague in next week’s regional semifinals from Comstock Park.

—

DIVISION 3

—

District 75 at Fennville

FINALS

North Muskegon 3, Saugatuck 0

The Norse rolled past Saugatuck in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-21, and 25-18.

North Muskegon Advances to face Grand Rapids NorthPointe in the regional semifinals at Holton on Tuesday at 7 pm

—

DIVISION 4

—

District 111 at Mason County Eastern

FINALS

Muskegon Catholic 3, Fruitport Calvary 0

The Crusaders rolled past the Eagles in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-19, and 28-26 to win the Division 4 district championship.

Claire LaVigne recorded 24 digs, 16 assists, 11 kills and two aces to lead Muskegon Catholic, while Natalie Rich added six aces, Elana LaGuire had 16 digs and four aces and Lindsay Ladd had six kills and one block.

Ella Dykman recorded 19 digs, 15 kills and an ace to lead Fruitport Calvary, while Kamea Sutherland had 15 digs, eight kills and four aces and Marissa Tyler had 27 assists and 16 digs.

Muskegon Catholic advance to take on Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in the Division 4 regional semifinals from McBain on Tuesday.

—

SATURDAY’S GAMES

District 37 at Fruitport

FINALS (Nov. 5)

Fruitport vs. Montague, 11 a.m

—

