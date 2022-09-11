‘Muskaan literature festival’ to be held in New Delhi this winter

New Delhi, Sep 11 (UNI) The Muskaan Literature Festival for Child Authors, by Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Education for All Trust, will take place in New Delhi for three days this winter.

According to the statement, this unique literary festival will feature around 25 child authors, aged 8-14 years, from different parts of the country.

Ruskin Bond, the country’s most loved children’s author, unveiled the logo of the Muskaan Literature Festival for Child Authors earlier this month.

Talking about the festival, “I applaud this noble and first-of-its-kind initiative for children. Literature Festivals are held annually, but this unique festival will showcase children and their writings, and we will get a chance to listen and engage with the young minds.”

“I am happy that I will get a chance to discuss two books written and illustrated by me and my twin sister

Shivaranjani at the Muskaan Literature Festival,” Devyani Bharadwaj said, from Indore.

The first book ‘Sun Salutations’ was published when I was eight years old,” she added.

This book on yoga for children got a wonderful letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was applauded by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and several others.

Muskaan has earlier showcased a number of children’s authors – Sudha Murty, Roopa Pai, Khyrunnisa A, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan to name a few in an effort to popularize literature among children.

The festival will be held in collaboration with IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts), with Sahitya Akademi as knowledge partner.

