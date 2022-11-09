Music, golf, VR and more at new family-oriented facility – The Ukiah Daily Journal

It’s been a bleak couple of years for Ukiah-area kids and families. With the Demise of the Bowling alley, the skating rink and the Kidovation Zone fire, the pickings’ for out-of-the-house family fun have gotten pretty slim.

A Ukiah-based couple- long-time resident Ken McCormick and his partner Essence Roberson are determined to change that. In a couple of weeks, the couple are opening T-Up Mini Golf, Revitalizing the former Sears building in the Orchard Plaza shopping center.

Roberson and McCormick, known locally for Visual Identity Printing met in San Francisco through the American Marketing Association, where McCormick was president and Roberson served on the board.

“We began researching recession-proof businesses that thrive in a down economy and decided to build a mini-golf business in Ukiah,” says T-Up founder Roberson.

“I spent 15 years in San Francisco working in corporate. I Coordinated a lot of events that included indoor mini golf. There are many versions all over San Francisco. When I moved here, I noticed a void in family activities,” Roberson explains.

In February, the team sent out a survey to social media, asking if a mini-golf business would be a “want” or a “need” in the Ukiah area.

“The response was overwhelming. We received over 1,000 responses in two days. At that point, we decided to get started,” says CEO McCormick.

Locating a suitable property was challenging. “Initially, this building was more space than we wanted to take on, but then we decided to utilize the back space for private events,” says McCormick. The project expanded to include the nine-hole mini-golf course, the “T-Lounge” for adults, virtual reality golfing, a photo booth, and opportunities for private sponsorship, field trips and memberships.

“When we entered this building, I didn’t tell Essence I wasn’t going to be on board. I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way.’ But Essence was exuberant. I saw a filthy warehouse that needed thousands of dollars of work. She had the vision.”

Their business model includes reaching out to local sponsors, who receive one of the nine holes named after their business and a tailor-made hole that showcases their business. To date, sponsors include Advantage Tow and Transportation, Mendocino Forest Products, Starz Gymnasium, Golden State Trust and Wills and the Days Inn. Additionally, the couple recognizes Benjamin Moore Paints, who donated almost $5,000 in paints and stains, and Pinnacle Built, who have provided the use of scaffolding, sanding materials, and specialized tools.

McCormick and Roberson are completing their original designs for the nine holes, Supervising the painting of a mural on one wall, completing the furnishings and décor of the Speakeasy-themed T-Lounge and creating the spaces for the other components scheduled to arrive. “This is the first time Essence has used power tools, and she’s a quick learner,” smiles McCormick, a finish carpenter.

“Mendocino Forest Products deserves a special thank-you,” says Roberson. “They donated the highest quality redwood for the course rails and fixtures. They’ve just been incredible.”

Kristin and Matthew Galvin are recent transplants to Ukiah from the Santa Cruz area, moving to Ukiah for the beauty, quiet and the housing prices. Kristin ran the digital arts program as a staff person at UC Santa Cruz and her husband Matthew was the former audiovisual person for the San Jose Sharks. “We’re Silicon Valley castoffs,” smiles Kristin, mother of two. She and her husband read about the mini-golf project and decided to reach out. “We’re hoping to provide high-tech, interactive entertainment services to heighten the golf experience. What’s so great about Ukiah is you can just do these things. There’s room here to execute a clear vision.”

“With Kristin and Matthew’s expertise, we think this course will transcend any miniature golf course in the region, if not the state and the country,” says McCormick.

Memberships for families and individuals will be available. “It will definitely save families money by joining. Including fuel, six trips to T-Up equals about one trip to Scandia. We know these are hard times, so we took that into consideration with regard to pricing,” Roberson continues, noting that there will be $5-off “Happy Hour” T-times, with the first 250 Charter members receiving special perks and pricing.

The T-Lounge is a private, members-only lounge, but available to families and the public for special events. “If Mom and dad want to come in and pay for a day pass, they’ll be able to enjoy the lounge,” says Roberson.

The lounge has a fireplace seating area, a fully stocked dry bar area and Karaoke with a green screen. “You’ll be able to upload a video of whatever you like when you perform,” says Roberson, noting corporate and holiday parties are already booked.

“We’re planning to have musical performances and comedy shows,” says Roberson. The couple connected with local musical legend Paula Samonte, who performed at the T-Lounge for a soft opening. “We heard Paula sing at Rivino’s and were just blown away,” she smiles.

Every hole is 100 percent ADA accessible and will be open to the public on Sundays and Mondays, “primarily because there are very few open businesses on those days,” Roberson notes. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be developed for “T-League,” for family groups and businesses to develop some healthy competition.

“Wednesdays will be dedicated to special events. Any person, group or business can hold a competition and the proceeds will go to a local organization.”

With the DJ Booth, the VR Oculus 2 Metaverse games and the photo booth, Roberson hopes to create a teen-friendly atmosphere. “We’re planning all-night golf for teens in a safe environment, and we’ll definitely roll out a different vibe on Friday and Saturday nights,” she smiles.

Because the building has been vacant for a decade, the surrounding area has developed what McCormick calls “freelance walkers.”

“It’s taken lots of calls to the Ukiah Police department, but we’ve mitigated the issues. We’ll have security monitoring the building front and perimeter, so parents know their kids are safe.” They have submitted requests to the City of Ukiah and the building owners to gate off the rear entrance of the shopping center to reduce the congregation in that area.

“I want parents to know this is a safe place where we take safety seriously,” says Roberson, noting they are using a check-in system similar to Chuck E Cheese. “You’ll be stamped when you arrive. All stamps must match. When parents spend time in the lounge, they can feel assured their children are safe.”

The virtual putters enable visitors to experience 4,000 golf courses. “It’s an opportunity to try out that really expensive putter. You can play with partners and people from around the world,” says Roberson. The nearest VR putter is located in Santa Rosa.

T-Up plans a school program where teachers may use passes for Rewards incentives. The site will be available for school field trips and outings.

The course is considered mid-range in terms of complexity.

“Children will be able to handle the course, and pros who have trouble with their short game will have fun,” says Roberson.

A Door Dash Kiosk will be on site, so visitors can order food and enjoy it in the lounge. Additionally, there will be beverages, snacks and Marino’s Pizza by the slice. They plan to install tables and umbrellas in the front of the building, and maybe even heaters for the winter months.

For the first 30 days, the couple worked about 12-16 hours daily. “We took a break on Day 31 and haven’t had one since. The water and foliage are coming. We want T-Up to be an experience – to keep the décor dynamic. It’s been 60 grueling days of hard work and we still have a lot to do.”

Roberson joined the board of the Ukiah Boys and Girls Club in May. “Since then we’ve participated in sponsoring the Chili Cook Off, donated our Portable course and distributed batches of free-round passes.” A portion of their grand opening revenue, coming in the next weeks, will be donated to the Club.

“We’re immersing T-Up Ukiah into the local community. That has a huge appeal to me. I thought my heart was in San Francisco. Little did I know it was an hour-and-a-half north,” Roberson concludes.

T-Up Mini Golf is located at 125 Orchard Ave. in Ukiah. For information visit their website at https://www.tupminigolf.com/#/ , their Facebook page: Log into Facebook or phone (707) 918-7888 .