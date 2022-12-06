Music & Arts Community Center to Present JAZZ AT THE MACC: SWINGING HOLIDAYS This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on December 15, 2022 at 7:00pm for “Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays” at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Guest artists Valerie Gillespie (vocals and saxophone) and trombonist Herb Bruce return to the MACC for another Swinging Holidays with the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective. This show brings hot jazz to Christmas standards, and this show promises new Christmas flavors, as well as favorites from last year’s almost sold out show! Swinging Holidays Promises to send you into the holiday season with a smile on your face!

About The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective

Founded in 2021, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective brings the best of live Jazz performance to Southwest Florida. Under the artistic direction of drummer, educator, composer & arranger Paul Gavin, the Jazz Collective invites the best artists from the country to collaborate in concerts that span the entire genre of Jazz.

Performance Details:

What: Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays

Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)

When: Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00pm

Tickets are $39-$50

For tickets call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org