Music and art combine in ‘arts-immersive’ experience | Entertainment

Like a juicy ribeye with a dry cabernet, arts and music have proven to be in a winning combo for the Summerville Orchestra and the Public Works Arts Center, prompting both organizations to reunite on Sept. 24 in hosting “A Musical SPARK” at the center’s 135 W. Richardson Ave location in Historic Downtown Summerville.

“A Musical SPARK” is one of four upcoming Collaborative events/art experiences. The late September showcase will feature the Summerville Orchestra String Quartet performing selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Children’s Album,” music from Pixar and other youth-inspired numbers.

Registration for the first-come, first-served affair is required. Those hoping to secure seats can contact Summerville Orchestra via email ([email protected]) or by phone at 843-873-5339.

Summerville Orchestra and the arts center’s “Stroll” presentations will be held in December, February and May. Reservations can be secured on the orchestra’s website (summervilleorchestra.org) two weeks prior to each Stroll performance.

Additional dates and programs include:

* String for the Season (12/7)

* Water in Color (2/25)

* Abstract Chaos (5/6]

All of the listed performances run from 6-8 pm

“This Collaboration with Public Works Arts Center allows us to not only increase the number of free concerts, but to expand our offerings to include an interactive, multi-sensory arts experience for attendees,” observed Summerville Orchestra Executive Director Andrew Price.