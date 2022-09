Note the abundance of exhibitions closing by the end of September, leaving a lot of territory to cover in a relatively short time. The rest of the season proceeds through a number of notable meditations on the ever-shifting nature of identity.

SEPTEMBER

Through Sept. 18 — “Beauty and Ritual”: Trove of artifacts from New York’s Jewish Museum. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Through Sept. 18 — “Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition”: First US retrospective of dynamic Swiss artist in a quarter-century. Menil Collection

Through Sept. 18 — “Maria A. Guzmán Capron: Forma Seductora”: Fabric “beyond-human characters” Invoke cultural fluidity. Blaffer Art Museum

Through Sept. 22 — “Wall Drawing Series: Marcia Kure”: Nigerian artist’s monumental, site-specific “Network” links modern, historical trade routes. Menil Collection

Through Sept. 25 — “Clark V. Fox: Subversion and Spectacle”: New York City artist mixes styles, movements for pointed statements. Station Museum of Contemporary Art

Through Sept. 30 — “Jillian Conrad: ‘Hydras’”: Houston-based artist’s site-specific collaboration with Rice University’s Nanotechnology lab. Moody Center for the Arts

Sept. 16-Dec. 17 — “Urban Impressions: Experiencing the Global Contemporary Metropolis”: Urban-life survey sprawls onto Rice campus. Moody Center for the Arts

Sept. 17-Dec. 10 — “Lo que me queda de tu amor (What’s Left of Your Love for Me)”: Selena-inspired reflection on how histories get handed down. Lawndale Art Center

Sept. 17-Dec. 10 — “Love Is a House That Even Death Can’t Knock Down”: Group photo exhibition plumbs family archives. Lawndale Art Center

Sept. 17-Dec. 10 — “Lovie Olivia: Arc Hive”: Houston-based artist launches three-year Sankofa Project linking past events, present moment. Lawndale Art Center

Sept. 23-Nov. 5 — “Sites of Memory”: Texas artists Jenelle Esparza and Verónica Gaona look at labor and legacy. DiverseWorks

Jenelle Esparza

Sept. 23-Jan. 29 — “Troy Montes-Michie: Rock of Eye”: El Paso-born artist’s drawings, collages, sculptures explore contours of body and place. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Sept. 24-March 12 — “Monira Al Qadiri”: Berlin-based visual artist examines Kuwaiti upbringing. Blaffer Art Museum

Sept. 29-Oct. 9 — “Cared For: Shana Hoehn/VLM (Virginia Lee Montgomery)/Sarah Sudhoff”: Texas artists consider medical realities. Blaffer Art Museum

OCTOBER

Closes Oct. 2 — “Along Those Lines”: A half-dozen Texas artists map personal geographies. Galveston Arts Center

Closes Oct. 2 — “Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks”: Ghanian creates vivid, striking portraits. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Closes Oct. 9 — “Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin: Wayfinding”: Drawings, mappings, lectures illuminate LGBTQ+ experience. Blaffer Art Museum

Closes Oct. 29 — “In Residence: 15th Edition”: Resident artists work in metal, clay, fiber. Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

October 1-Jan. 28 — “CraftTexas 2022”: Juried exhibition of 40 pieces by 30 artists. Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

October 16-Jan. 16 — “Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power”: Life Magazine photographer studies civil rights activist. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

October 16-Jan. 23 — “Phillip Guston Now”: First major retrospective of Montreal-born painter in 20 years. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

October 22-March 12 — “Paul Anthony Smith: Standing In”: Jamaican-born artist’s “picotage” alters photos in striking fashion. Blaffer Art Museum

October 28-Feb. 26 — “Diane Severin Nguyen: If Revolution Is a Sickness”: Bicoastal artist links youth culture, Revolutionary power via K-pop. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

October 29-Apr. 23 — “Walter de Maria: Boxes for Meaningless Work”: First museum survey of playful NYC avant-garde artist. Menil Collection

NOVEMBER

Closes Nov. 13 — “Jamie Robertson: A Hundred More”: Black landscapes in the rural South beguile Houston-based artist. Galveston Arts Center

Closes Nov. 13 — “Everything She Has Within Herself”: Three empowerment murals reject common destructive myths. Asia Society Texas Center

Closes Nov. 13 — “Juan Carlos Escobedo: x J.ESC • Assimilation Apparel”: San Antonio-based artist creates mock apparel line with commentary. Galveston Arts Center

Nov. 6-Apr. 16 — “Golden Worlds: The Portable Universe of Indigenous Colombia”: 400 works reveal detailed portrait of pre-Columbian cultures. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Nov. 13-Feb. 12 — “Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure”: As abstractionism exploded, Swiss artist held firm. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Nov. 18-March 12 — “Robert Motherwell Drawing: As Fast as the Mind Itself”: Abstract expressionist wasn’t afraid of accidents. Menil Collection

DECEMBER

Closes Dec. 4 — “Charlotte Salomon: Life? Or Theatre?”: Nazi victim’s story told by 200-plus gouaches. Holocaust Museum Houston

Closes Dec. 31 — “The Sugar Shack”: As seen on Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” and “Good Times,” Ernie Barnes’ indelible slice of African American life. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston