Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – The Muscatine Art Center is earning national recognition again.

“The Muscatine Art Center was recently reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums,” said Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “Of the approximately 33,000 Museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are Accredited so it’s really a huge achievement. People who really appreciate fine art will be surprised to see the caliber of artists represented in our collection.”

The Muscatine Art Center has been Accredited since 1993.

“It’s generations of people here investing in our facility and donating collections, and also making other financial donations to help support what we do,” Alexander said. “It’s a huge deal and big accomplishment for not just the Muscatine Art Center but for our community, too.”

Within Iowa, the Muscatine Art Center is one of only 33 museums to achieve accreditation.

“Part of our facility is a historic house, and we have lots of historical collections, so not just art but history,” Alexander said. “We’re on a historic estate that is a part of the national register of historic places, so there is quite a bit to see and explore here.”

A wide range of different perspectives can be found within the art center.

“One thing that we have really been paying attention to is sort of that diversity in the types of exhibitions that we bring in,” Alexander said. “Within especially our programming, we do quite a bit that is trying to bring in as broad of an audience as we can and represent different Voices living here in Muscatine County.”

If you want to check out the Muscatine Art Center on Mulberry Avenue, admission is free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.