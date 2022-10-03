Murray State Women’s basketball adds depth in offseason | Sports

MURRAY, Ky. – There were a lot of positives to take from Murray State Women’s basketball’s season last year.

The Racers finished 22-10, and clinched a spot in the Women’s NIT. However, Murray State head Coach Rechelle Turner wasn’t satisfied with last year’s results.

The sixth-year head coach said for as good as last year’s team was, the biggest thing they were lacking was depth.

That lack of depth hurt the Racers against more talented teams last year. That’s why they took steps to address the roster this offseason by adding more experienced pieces.

Murray State added several key transfers in Eastern Illinois guard Jordyn Hughes, Western Kentucky’s Jenna Walker, and Fruzsina Horvath out of St. Francis Brooklyn.

“When we ended last year, we knew that we didn’t have enough depth,” Turner said. “We knew we had to find depth to be able to extend our season, and go past the semifinals and postseason. It was one thing that we needed to go out and find kids that already had that Division I experience that could step in and play right away.”

Turner believes those transfers – and a talented freshman class – should go a long way in improving the roster from top to bottom.

“We were also really excited about our freshman class,” Turner continued. “We have great returners. I think on paper, we’ll be as good as we’ve ever been as far as talent-wise; now whether we can mold it together and our culture can be as good as it needs to be yet to be determined.”

Murray State begins its season with an exhibition against Bethel on Nov. 1.