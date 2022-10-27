Murphy Increases Offshore Wind Goal to 11,000 Megawatts

NEW JERSEY —New Jersey’s offshore wind goal has been increased by nearly 50 percent.

During Climate Week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 307, which increases the offshore wind goal from 7,500 megawatts (MW) to 11,000 MW by 2040. It also directs the Board of Public Utilities to study the possibility of increasing the goal even further.

Murphy has said that he is committed to building an inclusive green workforce and achieving a 100-percent clean energy state economy by 2050. “Extreme weather events and severe flooding across the country leave no room for doubt – the effects of climate change are becoming more impactful and more aggressive, and we must do the same,” said Murphy. “Our renewed and strengthened commitment to offshore wind development testifies to my Administration’s understanding that, regardless of our impressive successes to date, there is always more that we can do to make New Jersey more sustainable while further advancing the state’s economic vitality.”

Accompanying the announcement was the release of the Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future report, created by the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. The report outlines recommendations and pathways for growing a demographically representative and inclusive green workforce as New Jersey pursues its clean energy future. Murphy also announced the release of an Offshore Wind jobs analysis and highlighted $10 million in new investments.

The announcement was praised by environmental groups, who said the increase would benefit the climate and the economy. “From the country’s first purpose-built offshore wind port to a nation-leading strategy for improving water infrastructure, New Jersey is demonstrating that strong environmental policy supports and promotes economic growth,” said Shawn M. LaTourette, the State’s Commissioner of Environmental Protection and Co-Chair of the Council on the Green Economy. “The Murphy Administration’s commitment to improving our environment as we promote growth is creating good-paying jobs, including through our pursuit of a just clean energy transition and clean water for all. The Council’s Inaugural report charts a course for Accelerating New Jersey’s green economic growth .”

“Implementing this report can’t happen fast enough,” said Kim Gaddy, New Jersey Environmental Justice Director, Clean Water Action, because low income communities (environmental justice communities) are most susceptible to climate change effects. “Today’s announcement is a promise of a strong clean energy future with good-paying union jobs and a stable long-term economy in New Jersey,” said Ed Potosnak, Executive Director, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. “We ask that the Governor also remain vigilant about providing opportunities to marginalized workers of color who too often have been excluded from economic opportunities.” “Today’s exciting announcement by Governor Murphy demonstrates New Jersey’s commitment to offshore wind and workforce development for our green economy,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “Offshore wind is a Vital component of our clean energy mix as we strive to meet 100 percent clean energy by 2050. The Board has already approved three offshore wind projects in its first two solicitations, totaling more than 3,700 MW and is now preparing for its third solicitation of 1,200 MW in the first quarter of 2023. Creating a workforce to meet the needs of this burgeoning industry is critical to the success of creating a clean energy future and combating climate change.”