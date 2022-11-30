Murfreesboro’s VA Golf course to close permanently on New Year’s Eve

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The grass isn’t exactly pristine, and the facilities are pretty bare-boned, but to Aryn Watson, that’s not what makes the VA Golf Course her favorite place to play golf.

“You don’t have to have a tee time; you can just walk on whenever you want,” said Watson. “It’s just the people — it’s the people that make this place special, for sure.”

She especially loves it when her favorite person, her grandfather Carl, is standing close by as she hits her tee shots.

“Everyone’s gotta have a bad one now and then, huh?” joked the Elder Watson. “Oh, you busted that one.”

For decades, the nine-hole course on the Alvin C. York VA Campus in Murfreesboro has been a draw for those looking for a slower pace and a cheaper price. But not for much longer.

“I think it was more of a mutual agreement really,” said Trey Adams, Director of Golf for the City of Murfreesboro.

Adams said that initially, the city wanted to invest nearly $2 million in upgrades at the VA course.

“The parking lot there is not paved; there’s needed Improvements for ADA,” he said.

But the city wasn’t willing to spend that kind of money if the Department of Veterans Affairs couldn’t give them a longer lease.

“Leases that are anywhere between one to three years at a time,” explained Adams.

Combine that with the VA eyeing the land for their own possible expansion project — the flag Pins will be pulled for the final time on New Year’s Eve.

“I hate to see it close; it’s a very popular golf course,” said Tom Foster, an avid Murfreesboro golfer.

The City of Murfreesboro points to another little course they run, called Bloomsfield Links, as another low-cost option. It’s a six-hole practice course.

“For a senior, if you’re over 55, it’s $5; you can play all you want,” said Adams.

Adults can play Bloomsfield Links for $8 a day, and anyone under the age of 18 can play for free. Old Fort Golf Club, Murfreesboro’s other Municipal course, also offers $9 green fees for Seniors playing 9 holes without a cart, Monday – Friday. For more detailed pricing you can click here.

But Foster is worried that the closure of the VA course will flood Bloomsfield.

“It’s going to be a little more difficult for older folks and younger folks to go over to play and practice,” he said.

In the meantime, Aryn plans to play the VA as much as she can.

“At least once a day, maybe twice a day,” said Watson.

The VA course may not be much, but that’s just the way she, and many others, like it.

“I just wish this place would stay open,” she said.