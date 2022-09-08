! Murcia Today – Águilas Handball Court Named After Raimundo Jiménez Ramírez

Date Published: 08/09/2022

Raimundo Jiménez oversaw the development of CB Águilas into a first division team in the Spanish national league

A plaque has been installed at the handball court of Águilas at the Polideportivo Municipal officially naming the facility Raimundo Jiménez Ramírez in Homage to the man who was responsible for popularizing the sport in the town for around half a century.

The naming ceremony was attended by Town Hall dignitaries and current and past players of CB Águilas, a full 52 years after the court was inaugurated by Miguel Ángel Blaya in 1970. The growth of handball in Águilas then continued under the leadership of Raimundo Jiménez Ramírez, Juan Antonio Martínez Campos and Salvador Palazón. It was they who founded Club Balonmano Águilas and registered the club in official Leagues despite a lack of support for the sport in the early years, and Raimundo Jiménez took care of all the paperwork to make it possible for Águilas to compete at all levels.

For 46 years he presided over the development of the club and recorded its development, leaving a detailed Archive of the history of CB Águilas as well as ensuring that facilities, travel to away fixtures, referees and equipment were all taken care of. He also filled the post of trainer for youth categories as well as the first team.

In 1999 at the regional sports Gala in Alhama de Murcia he was recognized as being the Longest serving club delegate in the whole of the Region of Murcia, and he received similar Awards at the Gala del Deporte Aguileño in 2001 and from the regional handball Federation in 2004.

The Águilas team is currently in the first division of the Spanish national league due to the efforts of many people in the club, but there can be little doubt that without the lifetime of support given by Raimundo Jiménez Ramírez this would not have been possible.

For more local news, events and visiting information go to the home page of Águilas Today.