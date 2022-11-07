Muralists, painters, Folklórico Dancers lead a native Pleasant Grove art movement

For some artists, art is not just an expression of ideas and aesthetics, but the vehicle to change the narrative of mischaracterized or maligned places and identities.

Ask Viktor Ortiz, 35, what’s the purpose of Mi Barrio 214 gallery, a cultural center he opened in March in Pleasant Grove.

“I’ve been traveling for the past 10 years, and I’ve always wanted to do something like what they have in New York, Washington, DC or Oakland, LA, you know, a community space,” said Ortiz, a son of what he describes as Chicano parents.

Ortiz’ gallery is one of several art spaces that have sprung up in the last few years in this neighborhood in the southeast corner of the city. Graffiti artists, muralists, painters and even Folklórico performers see their art as the glue between thriving communities and their people.

Mi Barrio 214 (214 stands for Dallas’ area code) is also a gathering place for African Americans, Latinos and LGBTQ community artists who seek a safe space in their neighborhood, Ortiz said.

“We still stay true to Dallas on the East Side, because we don’t come from the same places of privilege as folks on the West Side or Central Dallas,” he said.

“We’re a little bit more disconnected but aquí estamoswe’re still Dallas.”

Owner Viktor Ortiz and local artist Raquel Zamora tie marigolds to a string as they build a community offering at Mi Barrio 214 in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Pleasant Grove is home to about 87,000 people, including 61,000 Hispanics and 20,000 African Americans, according to the 2020 Census.

The area has a Booming business district along Lake June Road and Buckner Boulevard. Dallas College’s Eastfield Campus opened a satellite building there in 2009. DART expanded its Green Line in 2010.

But the area has been rattled by crime. So far in 2022, Pleasant Grove is the second Dallas area with the most violent crimes, with 600. Only nearby Cedar Crest has had more violent crimes, 744, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Muralist Juan Antonio Castillo, 31, knows firsthand the impact of crime in this community. Two family members have been in prison for felonies.

“I think the only thing that saved me was the fact that I had art. The fact that I had something to really guide me and (where to) focus my energies,” he said.

Castillo has lived most of his life in Pleasant Grove. When he attended Urban Park Elementary, a teacher, Vicki Crenshaw, taught him drawing and painting. That, he said, marked his life as a future muralist.

One of the best-known images he has painted is called “Americano”, which he created in 2017 in Deep Ellum, inspired by the Mexican-American population.

Later this November, Castillo, together with artists Nicolás González and Javier Riojas, will open a new art studio in Pleasant Grove.

Gallery 86 is to be set at 2084 N Jim Miller Rd. Suite 102 A, down the same street from where he was inspired to become an artist as an elementary student. Castillo and his friends will use the studio to work and showcase their work.

“There is a responsibility I feel to my neighborhood, like we can change things. It requires people to really Invest time into it, and Invest effort, and I think with this art studio we’ll be able to do that.”

Ballet Folklórico engages kids and parents

Each week, Cindy Vergara, 49, practices dancing to Mexican folk songs with a group of more than 40 children, aged 4 to 17.

Vergara started Ballet Folklórico El Trigo in 2018, as a way to enhance the identity of this neighborhood through the arts. She keeps membership affordable, about $5 per class.

Vergara, a former member of the Anita Martínez ballet Folklórico company, said she got interested in creating her own children-only academy when she moved from Oak Cliff to Pleasant Grove in 2017.

At first, she offered classes at her home, and in January she opened a location at 9709 CF Hawn Freeway, Suite K.

Her ballet has performed at local events, including a Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month organized by the city of Dallas in September and at the State Fair of Texas’ Mundo Latino pavilion.

El Trigo Ballet Folklórico members performed at the Dallas City Hall on September 15, 2022. (José Adriano)

“The children love to perform in live shows. They say they feel like stars,” said Vergara.

The ballet is made up entirely by children living in Pleasant Grove. Vergara said this group has sparked greater parental involvement, where friendships and networking counteract negative misconceptions of this part of the city.

Creek turned into art-gallery gathers muralists from Afar

People walk through “The Walls” during Styles Fest in Pleasant Grove, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Dallas. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

For the last decade, the murals along “The Walls” have been a gateway to Pleasant Grove’s ebullient street art scene. Art promoter Khadafy “DAP” Branch has one goal in mind: let art serve as a community unifier and change the narrative around this neighborhood.

“I have brought artists from all over, like from Canada, California, New York, Florida, and all over the West Coast,” said DAP, 40, a Pleasant Grove resident, who has curated murals and installations in this space, located south of I-30 and east of US-175.

The neighborhood celebrated its first edition of Styles Fest from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, a public festival, which included graffiti artists painting new murals.

The Walls is located in the bed of Elam Creek, an open air, concrete-lined creek which can be walked during the dry season. The art project makes use of the creek’s walls for at least half a mile from Lake June Rd. to Hillburn Dr., with exits across the Pleasant Grove public library and the Umphress Recreation center.

“This is an area of ​​the city where we don’t have a cultural center yet, and we’re working on it. But as many people don’t have access to arts because they’re working or don’t have access to transportation, we want to bring events here,” said Priscilla Rice, member of Dallas Parks and Recreation board representing District 5, which includes Pleasant Grove.

The place where The Walls is located is owned by the Dallas Water Utilities Department. Because of its location, city officials think it has the potential to become a gallery with better installations.

People walk through “The Walls” during Styles Fest in Pleasant Grove, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Dallas. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

“The goal is it to be open to the public, and I think the opportunity is there to use this space for more events highlighting the arts in our community,” said Jaime Reséndez, Dallas city council member for District 5.

The murals at The Walls in Pleasant Grove, the El Trigo ballet Folklórico and the cultural galleries Mi Barrio 214 and Gallery 86 are trying to improve Pleasant Grove’s image – and hoping to avoid gentrification.

“We want to put Pleasant Grove on the map in a significant way, not for show, but for community pride — and to unite us, because everybody in this community works hard and we need these kinds of places to get together and celebrate all of our cultures,” said Tamitah Curiel, Educator and member of the Dallas Art and Culture commission.

DAP said this is a noble and resilient neighborhood.

“Our community is big and it gives back a lot. I love Pleasant Grove,” they said.