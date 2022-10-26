Muralist Derek Donnelly wants art scene changes • St Pete Catalyst

His place is assured in the big book of influential St. Petersburg artists, but Derek Donnelly – who’s painted many of the city’s eye-catching murals – has never been asked to do a wall for the annual SHINE Mural Festival.

And that bugs him. Anyone who saw his social media posts in late September, ragging on the city’s “arts illuminati,” knew he meant business.

Donnelly, who subsequently removed the missives, admits he was already having a tough week – his mother was in the hospital.

He now thinks his rant, as he calls it, “was a little harsh.”

Still. A Pinellas native, Donnelly was part of the initial wave of artists who went public on the walls of an otherwise drab and virtually art-free downtown in the early 2010s.

It was easier in those days to make a living, he recalls – he operated the Saint Paint Art Shop on the 600 block of Central and did OK for himself. St. Pete was a lot cheaper. Along with his then partner-in-paint Sebastian Coolidge, Donnelly transformed one dingy façade after another into something creative and colorful, often for little or no pay. They were by no means the only aspiring muralists, but they were the most prolific. “It was a collective effort. We made our own market.”

The idea, he explains now, was simple: “I can’t tell you how many people who live in Pinellas Park probably have never walked into the Museum of Fine Arts. But you throw a big mural in the street, it shoves it in their face.

“We were trying to get our names out there, obviously, but also to make murals a thing in St. Pete.”

When the new St. Petersburg Arts Alliance began SHINE in 2014, Donnelly and Coolidge were excited. “We thought, awesome, now we’re going to get some support from the city. And obviously we’re going to be included.”

They weren’t included, and made their feelings known. “Some said we were outspoken,” Donnelly recalls. “We just questioned why – you guys finally have some money, and we’re not involved?”

His beef with SHINE – and with other arts entities – is that, in his view, they simply aren’t local enough.

SHINE, he believes, “wasn’t necessarily meant to support or elevate the local artists directly, but more of a tourism-based thing to bring people here from out of town. Which, for the record, I am all for. I think we should have international artists here to elevate the talent that we have. That’s me speaking as a citizen, not even as a muralist. It just makes sense.”

In 2018, Donnelly was asked to curate five “Open Call” walls, featuring local artists, for SHINE. They did, but they didn’t return the next year. And the festival’s national reputation kept growing.

“I really believe we should be elevating our own people more than we are,” Donnelly explains. “This year, they did a great job – they had four or five local artists.” And the artists, all of them, were paid more than last year, Donnelly adds.

“They’ve done it better this year than ever,” he says, although “I do still feel like there’s work that could be done.”

Following his recent tirade, he was invited to meet with Terry Marks, the Arts Alliance’s executive director, and others on the board. “They were very welcoming, receptive to what I had to say and understood my concerns,” Donnelly says. “I’m very optimistic about her leadership with the Arts Alliance.”

In a nutshell, Donnelly believes St. Petersburg’s arts community is being overseen and driven forward by those with little or no local connection or institutional memory. They worry about “corporatization.” They worry about local representation. They worry about money that isn’t “trickling down” to hard-working St. Pete artists, the backbone of this much vaunted “City of the Arts.”

“It grinds my gears. I was born and raised here. This is all I have. It’s been my passion for 12 years now … you’re never going to make everyone happy, for one, but I think making the right people and the right assets in your community happy is integral to growth.”

And, he insists, it’s not all about him. “I’ve built this awesome local career for myself without their direct support. Again, I do support SHINE – I support the idea of ​​SHINE – I don’t think that the same three or four individuals should be making the calls and/or dictating the culture which happens to be my livelihood.”

He insists, also, that he is not trying to make enemies, especially out of like-minded creatives. Rather, they ask, “Structurally, what can we do better? And how can we better support our artists?”

Donnelly says he realizes he’s something of a Burr under the SHINE saddle, but he believes wholeheartedly in his mission. “OK, we’re a melting pot, fine. But can someone from here make decisions at all? Because this is a very unique place. In the last 12 years, art has become a business. And I think it’s more than fair for me to feel like I deserve a seat at a table I helped build.

“My issues are far beyond me ever getting a wall. I never expect to get a wall with them. I don’t know if I would do it if they asked me, at this point. I probably would, to Bury the hatchet. I’d love to work with these people again, in some capacity.

“But I don’t need to. I never needed to. And I drove myself crazy over the years feeling all weird about it.”

His studio and gallery, Donnelly Cove, is the Anchor tenant at the Pinellas Arts Village, on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park. The multi-artist community has a themed ArtWalk event every fourth Saturday.

He operates a non-profit, Public Art Project, which raised money to help local artists during the dog days of the pandemic.

Coming Nov. 5 to the Wayward Goose: An exhibition of new Donnelly canvases, consisting of paintings featuring his 2-year-old son, Syre. They’re calling it Son-Shine.

Syre appears, in huge and Cosmic fashion, on the back wall of Planet Retro Records, 226 Dr. MLK Jr. Street N.

Donnelly painted it last week, as SHINE was going on around him. Year after year, passers-by would see him painting somewhere and, inevitably, point to their SHINE maps and ask him which artist he was.

So he called his mini-event, at Planet Retro, Outshine.

They recruited three additional muralists: Hinson the Healer, R2 Romero and Artist Slim. “I don’t want to make them guilty by association, like it was some big ‘eff you’ from all of us to SHINE,” Donnelly smiles. “It was personally, with love, from Derek.”