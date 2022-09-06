Mural painting led Sheree Nelson back to her art

Mural painting led Sheree Nelson back to her art

For Sheree Nelson, the Montana ArtsFest wasn’t just a chance to show off her work creating murals in downtown Great Falls.

In 2018, it became the first step towards making art again after a two-year hiatus.

Now, in 2022, Nelson was one of five Great Falls artists to receive a $10,000 grant through the Montana Arts Council and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to complete an art project.

Nelson went to college to be a commercial advertiser. Somewhere along the way, though, she said that career fizzled out. So, she got married and started a family, taking up floral arranging and doing some painting.

She started to get her work out there, joining every art organization Great Falls had to offer. She was making art all the time. Then, Nelson said, she started to have issues with depression. She said she did a lot of praying and made a decision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button