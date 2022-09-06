Mural painting led Sheree Nelson back to her art

For Sheree Nelson, the Montana ArtsFest wasn’t just a chance to show off her work creating murals in downtown Great Falls.

In 2018, it became the first step towards making art again after a two-year hiatus.

Now, in 2022, Nelson was one of five Great Falls artists to receive a $10,000 grant through the Montana Arts Council and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to complete an art project.

Nelson went to college to be a commercial advertiser. Somewhere along the way, though, she said that career fizzled out. So, she got married and started a family, taking up floral arranging and doing some painting.

She started to get her work out there, joining every art organization Great Falls had to offer. She was making art all the time. Then, Nelson said, she started to have issues with depression. She said she did a lot of praying and made a decision.

“In 2016, I figured I wasn’t selling anymore and things were kind of slow, so I just gave it up,” said Nelson.

She sold or gave away all her art supplies and simply went on living her life.

Fast forward to 2018, when renowned muralist Cameron Moberg, in partnership with NeighborWorks Great Falls, created the first downtown murals as part of ArtsFest. That first year, Moberg reached out to Nelson for help. She became part of the project, which has turned into an annual event.

“They liked my work, and they said it would go wonderfully with spray paint,” Nelson said. “They opened up a whole new venue of opportunity.”

Nelson had done a lot of pop art paintings, which Moberg thought would transfer well to the medium of spray paint. It was a kind of art Nelson had always admired but never done because in most situations, it’s against the law.

ArtsFest was the perfect outlet.

Not only that, it was the Catalyst that got Nelson back into making art. It took her outside her comfort zone, and she said it got her focused less on herself and more on the community.

In her fifth year of painting murals, Nelson said she’s still learning. Doing such a huge mural this year was a challenge, especially since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.

“I wanted to do this because I needed to challenge myself, not only personally in the art business, but to challenge myself physically,” Nelson said, “because I just went through Chemo and radiation is still going on. So, it’s like I have to get back to doing things. I need to conquer that.”

Nelson is almost done with her radiation treatments and said she’s feeling good. She did get a hand from her husband, Jamie, who took a week off to help her with the mural. It’s a good thing, too, because this year’s ArtsFest took place in 90-plus-degree heat.

Nelson’s only gripe was having to leave her artist groove each day to go to radiation. Other than that, it was quick breaks in the shade and lots of water.

Nelson said having cancer has changed her outlook on art. She no longer takes her ability for granted and is able to enjoy other People’s art more, too. She was never much of a traveler, Nelson said, but she and her husband now take drives just to look at other People’s murals.

It was Joan Redeen, community director of the Great Falls Business Improvement District, who clued Nelson in on the ARPA grant. Nelson said she jumped through all the hoops but still didn’t think she had a shot because there were so many worthy projects out there.

The money covered her time to paint a two-story wall with a ton of square footage. Mostly, though, it took care of materials such as paint and a very expensive clear coat.

Nelson said she didn’t know which building she’d get but knew as soon as The Living Room came up that she wanted it. She had already painted a mural inside the salon and did similar flowers when she painted the outside.

“It just all came together,” she said.

Nelson has some more mural commissions coming up and wants to dive back into painting with acrylics and selling her work. Anyone wanting to commission her can reach her through Facebook at www.facebook.com/shereenelsonart or on Instagram at @sartnelson. Her website is currently getting a facelift, too.

“I have so many ideas in this last year of things that have changed my life, and I want to start putting those into play,” she said.

Nelson added that she was honored to be the only Great Falls artist to paint a mural at ArtsFest this year.

“It’s an awesome responsibility,” she said. “It’s been very cool just to know that they had faith in me enough…and then to do this and to put it out on social media and have people make their comments has been very uplifting.”