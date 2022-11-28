Mural artist wanted for Bijou Park project

The scale of the mural at Bijou Park. (Courtesy arts council)

WILMINGTON — The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County is looking for artists to submit a design concept in the final phase of Bijou Park renovations. The area located on North Front Street has undergone a facelift and a mural on the side of the Drift Coffee building is slated to overlook the park.

Proposed as “The Last Piece of the Park,” the large-scale mural — roughly 1,200 square feet of a stucco wall — will be located in an area that once housed a downtown theater at 221 N. Front St. The council is asking for submissions to include imagery of heritage and history, as it serves as a backdrop in the central business district.

Artists should have experience with community-based mural projects and collaborated to help build “social ties, represent diversity, and develop a sense of communal ownership of public spaces,” according to application details.

The projected budget is $40,000, which includes all costs associated with the project — from travel and lodging, to insurance, materials and staging equipment, etc. Pay will include an initial $5,000 disbursement of funds, followed by another payout once the work is 50% complete, and the final portion will be remitted upon full completion.

The RFP deadline is Jan. 1, 2023, with the winning design announced Feb. 15, 2023; installation will begin in April, with project completion scheduled for May.

