Muni Golf Course, city, county big winners in TDA funding Grants

The city of Asheville was the big winner in Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority grant funding announced Oct. 26, with nearly $6.5 million allocated towards four projects.

The Grants include $2.3 million for the Swannanoa River Greenway, $1.95 million for a Coxe Avenue Green Street project, $1.6 million for revitalization of the Asheville Municipal Golf Course and $567,000 for the WNC Nature Center, according to a press release from the TDA.

The allocations come through the TDA’s Tourism Product Development Fund. The TDA board approved over $9 million in new investments in 10 community projects, and that comes in addition to $6.64 million the board approved at its August meeting.

For the 2022 cycle, the total investments come to $15.68 million, the most in 20 years the Tourism Product Development Fund has existed.

