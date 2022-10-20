Muneses’ OT Goal Lifts No. 17 Field Hockey Over the Maroons

Box Score SALEM, Va. – The No. 17 Washington and Lee University field hockey team defeated Roanoke College 2-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Wednesday afternoon.

The Generals (10-2, 3-1 ODAC) scored in the 30th minute and the 63rd minute (62:32 OT) to bring down the Maroons (11-7, 5-1) who pushed the contest into extra time with a Lone goal in the fourth quarter.

The opening Stanza held scoreless and the position was almost split through the first half until the Generals broke open the scoring with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Following a pair of RC fouls, Kailey Fitzgerald (Chevy Chase, Md./Georgetown Visitation)

found Peyton Tysinger (Norfolk, Va./ Norfolk Academy) off a quick restart for the Blue and White. Tysinger sent her shot past the home squad’s defense to lift WLU up 1-0 heading into the break.

Roanoke’s back line bunkered down in the third quarter and didn’t allow Washington and Lee to record a shot.

The Maroons evened up the score in the fourth quarter and took advantage on a penalty corner at the 46 minute mark. Hope Keller inserted the ball and Mary Wisher found the back of the net from a Martha Hurley feed to send the contest into overtime.

Through regulation, Roanoke had a 9-3 advantage in Corners and a slight edge in shots 9-7. Four of W&L’s shots were on goal.

Just two and a half minutes into the overtime period, a first for Washington and Lee this season, Tess Muneses (Howard County, Md./ Glenwood) Secured the win for the Generals with an unassisted tally.

The reigning ODAC Player of the Year carried the ball from midfield to the right side of the scoring circle. Her dribble pulled the goalie out of an advantageous position and sent the ball to the far post for the game-winner.

Abby Long (Kansas City, Mo. / Pembroke Hill) made five stops to earn the win in goal for the Generals.

Final: W&L, 9 vs. Ferrum, 1 | Continuation from October 10.

Washington and Lee stayed on the turf at Donald J. Kerr Stadium after the completion of the contest against Roanoke to resume the suspended competition that was originally started on Monday, October 10.

The Blue and White (11-2, 4-1 ODAC) scored the initial three goals of the contest in the first quarter of play 10 days ago before conceding a goal to the Panthers (4-10, 0-5) at 9: 01.

The Generals would score five more times on Monday night before the game was suspended with 6:54 on the clock in the third quarter due to an injury

The seventh goal, a Betty Boatwright (Washington, DC/ Georgetown Visitation) tally, was Assisted by Muneses at 35:37. The point ensured sole possession of the Washington and Lee all-time assists record with 25 in 60 contests for the Blue and White. The assist and compiled statistics for the game were not deemed official until the completion of the contest.

Muneses shared the title with Kendall Korte ’07 with 24 career assists for five straight contests after matching the previous record on September 25, against Mary Washington.

The eighth goal was scored by Tysinger, her second of the contest, and was the last play before the game was called for the evening and the score sat at 8-1 in favor of the Generals.

At Kerr Stadium, the two teams finished out the rest of the contest in order to have the contest count toward ODAC standings with tournament seeding implications.

Alexis Parks (Arlington, Va. / Washington-Lee) scored the only goal for either team, an unassisted tally at the 43:38 mark to make the score 9-1.

Boatwright and Park matched Tysinger’s goal output with two a piece and Freddie Tobeason (New York, NY/ Groton) notched two assists before the break.



Up Next:

The Blue and White continue their road stretch with a Saturday contest at Randolph-Macon at 4 pm