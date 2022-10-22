Muncy Historical Society hosts juried exhibition, sale of fine arts | News, Sports, Jobs

The 16th annual Invitational Artists Exhibition and Sale will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, from 5:30 to 9 pm, and on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 am until 3 pm The show will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy.

The Society’s art show committee wants to ensure that show guests experience a well-rounded event that includes a wide range of artistic expression-diversity and excellent artistry remain paramount to the selection process. The show will feature some of the most talented artists in Pennsylvania whose works are exhibited and collected nationally; many share a close relationship with Lycoming County and the surrounding area. It includes a wide range of artistry, including oil, acrylic, pastels, and watercolor paintings, jewelry, ceramics, metal- and woodworking, textiles, mixed media, mosaics, sculpture, stained glass and home decor. The show will be a rich and varied collection of original works along with signed and numbered limited-edition reproductions.

This year’s artists include Judith Cole Costello, Selinda Kennedy, Abby Machamer, Deb Parsons, Tammy Quigley Rosenow, Kris Robbins, Mark Robbins, Roger Shipley, Theresa Spitler, Deb Stabley, Bruce Storm, Nella Godbey Storm, and Wynn Yarrow. Melanie Payton, from Mount Joy, and Liz Tilley, from Stroudsburg, will be joining the show for the first time.

“A panel of independent jurors evaluates new applicants and selects from our stable of previously juried Talented artisans to choose those who will be asked to participate in the current year’s show. While each exhibition is different, a small number of our artists are core to the show. We are careful to offer a mix of traditional and contemporary styles and techniques from oil paintings to acrylics to mixed media. We are very fortunate to be able to introduce our community to such incredibly gifted artists and to be able to vary the show each year with different artistic expressions,” said Linda Poulton, show coordinator.

Michael J. Davis and Bruce Storm will be available on both days to personalize and sign their books which have been published by the Muncy Historical Society. Davis is the author of the most recent collaborative effort, “17756,” an illustrated children’s book. With illustrations by Bruce Storm, “17756” guides young people through the story of Muncy’s rich history and heritage. Muncy’s history unfolds as seen through the eyes of Brady Rabbit, McCarty Cat, Schuyler Box Turtle, Painter Firefly and Hardscrabble Mouse. Storm will be available to personalize and sign “Dragon Views and Other Observations,” released in 2019, featuring 126 of his earlier paintings.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a silent auction on Friday, and until 1 pm on Saturday. In addition to art from the participating artists an original oil by David Seybold entitled “Sunny Day Sweet Peas” will be available to bidders. Attendees may also register for a free drawing for a $100 gift certificate toward a purchase at the 2023 Artist Show.

This year’s show proceeds will benefit the Muncy Historical Society’s educational initiatives and its outreach, including the seventh “Pops at Pepper Street” concert and the development of the Captain John Brady Heritage Park located at the north end of Market Street, in Muncy.

Arts funding support has been provided by Gary’s Furniture, 3 Factory St., Picture Rocks; state funding through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, an agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and friends of the Muncy Historical Society.

For more information, visit www.MuncyHistoricalSociety.org, call 570-546-5917 or send email to [email protected]