Muncie Central football stadium to be upgraded by fall 2023

MUNCIE, Ind. − City schools are continuing an effort to rebuild and upgrade. Work will start soon on a $5.8 million high school football and soccer field, along with a new stadium along the White River, at the Athletic field’s current site.

Late last month, the Muncie Community Schools Board approved phase one of the sports facilities project, which entails demolishing the current cement stadium, built in 1950, and replacing it with a steel and aluminum structure. The natural grass football field will be replaced by artificial turf. A new restroom and concession building will also be built near the south end of the field, said Brad DeRome, chief financial officer for Muncie Community Schools.

The project will be funded by a $5.8 million bond issue to be paid back over three years, DeRome said. Payments on the new debt will start as the school retires other debt, thereby avoiding any need for a tax increase to complete the project

The new stadium and field dovetails with plans by the Muncie YMCA to build a new facility along Walnut Street at Columbus Avenue on the Central High School campus. The city administration is also working to improve McKinley Neighborhood along Columbus Avenue between the school and Cardinal Greenway to the east.

“The field will be striped for both football and soccer,” DeRome said.

Turf for the new Muncie Central stadium

They estimated that the turf alone will cost about $700,000 and keep players from having to stand in the mud and water during bad weather. They said the other schools in the North Central Conference play on turf, which should provide better drainage.

“It will be green,” they said of the turf. “We’re not going with Boise State.”

The college in Idaho is known for having its football team play on a blue-colored turf field.

Muncie Central stadium is 72 years old

The 72-year-old stadium made of cement that is now in use is due for replacement, DeRome said, with continuing problems with its restrooms and plumbing. The new stadium gets away from the practice of placing concessions and other features Underneath the seating, where leaks from above often cause trouble.

The new stadium will move further to the east with seating 4-feet above the field, higher than the 1950 structure, providing better views of the play.

The facility will also be used for track and field events. The new track will be eight lanes wide and avoid the current situation of having football players having to stand on a tarp laid across the track during a football game. DeRome said the current track carries the nickname “the paperclip” because it is so narrow.

Plans call for track and field events next spring to use facilities at Ball State University while construction takes place at Muncie Central. The aim is to have all the work done by Aug. 1, 2023, they said, in time for the first football game.

But he acknowledged concerns about supply chains and material shortages that have plagued construction projects in general.

The new field will sport the current scoreboard, which is relatively new and nice, according to DeRome. It will be repositioned for the news stadium. There will be no changes to seating on the west side of the field. But the entire field will receive new LED lighting.

“The Athletic director and football coach have been part of the team who have visited other school stadiums,” said LeeAnn Kwiatkowski, director of public education chief executive officer at MCS. “Since this will be a turf field, our soccer team will also benefit. We are so excited to be able to bring this to MCS. Our students deserve a new stadium.”

There is also a phase two being developed that would bring a locker room and restroom building on the north side of the stadium and would include upgrades to the heating and cooling at the Muncie Fieldhouse, DeRome said.