Muncie Central football stadium to be upgraded by fall 2023

MUNCIE, Ind. − City schools are continuing an effort to rebuild and upgrade. Work will start soon on a $5.8 million high school football and soccer field, along with a new stadium along the White River, at the Athletic field’s current site.

Late last month, the Muncie Community Schools Board approved phase one of the sports facilities project, which entails demolishing the current cement stadium, built in 1950, and replacing it with a steel and aluminum structure. The natural grass football field will be replaced by artificial turf. A new restroom and concession building will also be built near the south end of the field, said Brad DeRome, chief financial officer for Muncie Community Schools.

The project will be funded by a $5.8 million bond issue to be paid back over three years, DeRome said. Payments on the new debt will start as the school retires other debt, thereby avoiding any need for a tax increase to complete the project

The new stadium and field dovetails with plans by the Muncie YMCA to build a new facility along Walnut Street at Columbus Avenue on the Central High School campus. The city administration is also working to improve McKinley Neighborhood along Columbus Avenue between the school and Cardinal Greenway to the east.

