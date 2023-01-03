Multiple NFL teams cancel press conferences, practices, out of respect for Damar Hamlin

When something happens on the field as happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night, it isn’t just the players and coaches on the field who are affected. Around the NFL, there are players and coaches who have known Hamlin from his high school days, to his time at Pitt, through his two seasons in the NFL. So, it’s a good and appropriate time for everyone to take a break if they feel it necessary.

Multiple NFL teams have taken the step of canceling their usual Tuesday press conferences with the media out of respect for the situation, and Hamlin’s condition. In some cases, teams have canceled Tuesday practices as well.

One Coach who did speak Tuesday morning was Pittsburgh Steelers head Coach Mike Tomlin. As usual, Tomlin held court remarkably.

It is of course unknown at this time how the NFL will handle the rest of Monday night’s game, or the Week 18 slate of games, which are scheduled to start Saturday afternoon. Not that this is the point at this time.

On Tuesday morning, Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Hamlin and spokesperson for the Hamlin family, told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that “I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition. I will say that he’s fighting, he’s a fighter… The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Story Originally appeared on Touchdown Wire