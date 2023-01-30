Multiple NFL players ejected from the NFC Championship Game

Multiple players were ejected from Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers Offensive lineman Trent Williams and Eagles safety K’Von Wallace were ejected with just over 4 minutes remaining in the game. The outcome of the game had long been decided, as the Eagles were winning 31-7 at the time of the incident.

During a minor scrum between the 2 teams, Williams grabbed Wallace from behind and threw him to the turf. Wallace responded by throwing a Punch at a different 49ers Offensive lineman. Officials quickly broke up the incident and prevented things from escalating further.

Here’s a replay of what happened:

A Massive Brawl breaks out as frustration boils over. Trent Williams (#71) let it all out and was ejected. #Eagles S K’Von Wallace was also tossed (literally and figuratively).pic.twitter.com/9WlKi9rODY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2023

It’s unclear if Wallace will face any sort of suspension in the Super Bowl. The Eagles will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in 2 weeks.

This is the Eagles’ 1st Super Bowl appearance since the 2017-18 season. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl that season.