Multiple LIV Golf Teams To Be Renamed For 2023 League

Around half of the current 12 LIV Golf teams will be renamed for 2023, Golf Monthly understands.

Of those, it is understood that Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC will be getting a new name along with Bubba Watson’s Niblicks GC and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. Garcia had previously announced that the Fireballs would be getting re-branded. “Exciting news, my team is set and we’ll soon be changing the logo and the name of the team so very excited to have all these things going on,” Garcia said ahead of the second event in Portland.

Most of the other LIV Golf teams will be getting re-branded, it’s understood, which could include new logos and colors.

The Inaugural season of LIV Golf Invitational tournaments was always seen as a pilot year, with 2023 and the launch of the 14-event LIV Golf League being how LIV was envisioned. It is understood the 12 team names and branding were thought up just to get the pilot series’ teams off the ground, with Captains and team owners who inherited the Franchises free to change them.

The 2023 calendar could also see players wear team uniforms or team colors, which may still be undecided due to players’ sponsorship agreements.

Next year’s LIV Golf League is set to get underway in February, with new tournaments potentially lined up in Australia, Singapore, Spain, Arizona, California and also Mexico or Canada. A total of $405m will be up for grabs in the 2023 league.

There will be new signings announced for the upcoming season, although no announcements are expected until next year. One player linked with moving to LIV is Chile’s Mito Pereira, with Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann said to be very keen to have his countryman join up.