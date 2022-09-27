Multiple LIV Golf Teams To Be Renamed For 2023 League

Around half of the current 12 LIV Golf teams will be renamed for 2023, Golf Monthly understands.

Of those, it is understood that Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC will be getting a new name along with Bubba Watson’s Niblicks GC and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. Garcia had previously announced that the Fireballs would be getting re-branded. “Exciting news, my team is set and we’ll soon be changing the logo and the name of the team so very excited to have all these things going on,” Garcia said ahead of the second event in Portland.

