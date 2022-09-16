Multiple Basketball/Football Visits Lined Up With Top Recruits for Indiana Game

CINCINNATI — The UC football home game against Indiana will be a star-studded affair. Wes Miller is bringing multiple top targets in for the big football game, and a five-star 2025 football Recruit is attending as well.

We start on the gridiron, where according to The Athletic’s Justin Williams2023 four-star prospects Jizzle James and Arrinten Page are visiting for the big game.

