FAIRFIELD — If Ryan Preisano appears in a big spot in a CIAC quarterfinal, you might want to bet on something happening.

In March, they ended up on national television. On Tuesday, they ended up in the end zone. But if it were last year’s football playoffs, Preisano wouldn’t have been there.

“I didn’t play my junior year. I played all throughout youth. It was just, like, a baseball thing last year,” said Preisano, a Wake Forest baseball commit who caught the decisive touchdown in Tuesday’s Class LL football quarterfinal win at Staples.

“I always loved football. It was a passion when I was younger; still is. I wanted to play my senior year.”

Preisano has been the Jesuits’ leading receiver on the way to an 8-3 record and a home game in Sunday’s semifinal against Trumbull (8-3).

He made a diving catch on Tuesday on a pass from Tyler Smith to the left sideline on fourth-and-5 in the second quarter to preserve a drive that turned into the Jesuits’ second touchdown.

And in the fourth, they scored on Smith’s 32-yard touchdown pass that, with Rob Murphy’s extra point, ultimately won the game, 23-22.

“Clearly he’s been an impact player,” Jesuits Coach Keith Hellstern said. “He’s an exceptional athlete. For lack of a better term, he’s a pretty clutch kid.”

On March 14, Preisano hit a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer – his third 3 in the final minute – to beat NFA in the Division I boys basketball quarters. It was ESPN’s SportsCenter’s top play.

“More importantly,” Hellstern said, “Ryan is a good kid and a good teammate. It’s one thing to say I’d like to have a guy back who can play, but I want a guy able to come back and support the culture of the program.”

One of Preisano’s teammates in the spring, Trey Hartnett, did the same thing, returning after a year away, then catching two third-down passes on Tuesday to keep drives alive and a fourth-down pass one play before Preisano’s touchdown catch. Hartnett will play football and baseball at Bates.

Trumbull’s leading receiver, Luca Antonio, made a similar move this summer, a basketball player joining the football team. They’ll be on opposite sides on Sunday.

It’s not like it’s new; we’ve talked about many multi-sport stars on GameTimeCT this fall, and a lot of them will play on Sunday.

Jack Petrone is a national-champion skier leading Glastonbury to the semis. Cheshire standout Matt Jeffery stands out even more on the lacrosse field; he was right next to Barlow’s Danny Shaban on last spring’s Class M all-state list. The SCC has recognized Law’s John Neider in basketball, baseball and football seasons.

“I definitely feel I stay in shape with football, basketball and baseball,” Preisano said. “I think baseball’s the leading contributor. It’s the most difficult sport, where you face a challenge every single pitch. Being able to overcome, I’ve been able to use that in basketball and football.”

His baseball Coach at Fairfield Prep, Rudy Mauritz, said he thinks playing more than one sport keeps a young athlete’s mind fresh with benefits well beyond athletics.

“It keeps them from dwelling, getting hyper-focused on one sport and getting hyper-focused on their performance in one sport,” Mauritz said.

“You play with different guys, pick up different ways to lead, different ways to relate to teammates. You get different messages from different coaches. Sometimes it’s the same but relayed differently.”

So Mauritz said he was excited for Preisano when he returned to football.

“Ryan is a tremendous athlete. Ryan is, having Ryan in class, a good student,” Mauritz said. “And coaching-wise, he’s a coach’s dream. He’ll do anything. If I had to tell him ‘we need you to catch tomorrow,’ he’d put the gear on.”

Preisano, come the end of his three seasons, will be off to Wake Forest. An Uncle went there, and a cousin, a cross-country standout in North Carolina, is committed there as well.

There’s plenty to do in the meantime, with the possibility of a couple of more quarterfinals.

“I’m really happy he’s back being a three-sport guy,” Mauritz said. “That’s who he is.”