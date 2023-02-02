Multi-million donation powering new community center at Warm Springs Golf Course

Warm Springs Golf Course is getting a glow-up.

Earlier this year, an Anonymous donor approached the City of Boise with an offer to donate $3.5 million toward a new combination community center and clubhouse for the Warm Springs Golf Course near the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. The facility will serve golfers, as well as those who are using the Greenbelt or hiking nearby trails in the foothills near Tablerock.

Currently, the Warm Springs Golf Course is served by two fifty-year-old double-wide trailers that have reached the end of their useful life. Boise Park and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the timing of the donation when the city was considering replacing the trailers is serendipitous and asked City Council to be willing to fund the difference between the donation, the balance of the city’s golf reserves and the project’s final price tag in the upcoming budget.

“This is more than just a place that serves the golf course, it’s a place where people in the community, Greenbelt users and trailhead users can have access to and it becomes a true community space,” Holloway said.

City Council Members unanimously gave hm the nod to move ahead with accepting the donation and use $4.1 million out of the city’s capital fund to get the $9.6 million project to completion.

Holloway said the project will be paid for with a combination of the donation, $2 million from the city’s golf course reserve fund and the $4.1 million from the city’s capital fund. But, part of the deal is the $4.1 is paid back to the city’s capital fund over the course of a decade with revenues from city golf courses. They said this model of repayment was also used in the past under the Brent Coles administration to help cover the costs of developing a YMCA facility in West Boise.

An interior shot of a Entering of the planned new community center at Warm Springs Golf Course. Courtesy of the City of Boise

City of Boise spokesperson Maria Weeg declined to identify the donor, saying he or she wished to remain anonymous. BoiseDev Filed a public records request to learn his or her identity, but it had not been filled as of the publication of this story.

What would the facility include?

Holloway said this part of downtown is in need of community event and gathering space.

This facility will be able to seat 200 people and include food and beverage services, a pro shop, a 5,300 square-foot patio and a cart barn to store the fleet of golf carts visitors can rent. Right now, the carts are stored outside in the elements making it difficult to keep them in good repair.

The construction of the new building would lead to a slight reconfiguration of the golf course, with the new building being built at what is now the 9th green. Once the building is complete, the course will change direction so Golfers will then golf up the 18th hole towards the new community building and end there. The current trailers on site supporting the golf course will become additional parking for the community center.

An aerial rendering of the planned community center at Warm Springs Golf Course. Courtesy of the City of Boise

Holloway said the city is still trying to decide if it will operate the food and beverage vending inside the facility on its own or if it will contract it out to a private company. They said the preliminary analysis found the costs to the city would be roughly the same with either option, but the staff is evaluating which option is best because they still want to have control of the space if a private company is running it.

He noted the facility’s cost had been vetted by the city’s public works staff and includes plans for inflation to ensure it doesn’t exceed the cost the city budgeted for.

“It is not a Taj Mahal,” they said. “It is built to be very efficient and serve a specific purpose and doesn’t have wiggle room for bells and whistles.”