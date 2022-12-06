Mulrooney Adds Baker, Jang and Marneros to Signing Class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Head men’s soccer Coach Richard Mulrooney has added two more names to the 2023 signing class in Robbie Baker, Hyeosang Jang and Konstantinos Marneros.

Baker, a 6-0 defender from Brisbane, Australia, comes to Memphis after playing two seasons at Saginaw Valley State University where he led the Cardinals to an undefeated season, including a regular season and conference tournament crown, and the NCAA DII Super Regional Quarterfinal .

“Robbie is a born and proven winner who brings tenacity in the challenge, but grace and decision making on the ball,” said Mulrooney. “He is a leader with a commanding voice on the field that players will look up to and respect from the outset. He is a very cultured and mature individual with not just a Wealth of soccer experiences but has lived on multiple Continents and brings a very diverse perspective of the world and cultures from abroad which will help add to a great culture from within. We expect him to not just have an immediate impact as a player, but even more so as a leader of men”

Baker was named an Academic All-American Third Team in the 2021 season and is a CAA All-Region First and Second Team selection. He was also named as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and was a First Team All-Conference selection during the 2021 season.

During his time with SVSU, Baker played in 63 games while making starts in 61 of them. He recorded five goals and nine assists, six of them coming during the 2022 season where he was the GLIAC’s assist leader.

A team Captain for the Cardinals in 2022, Baker played for the Kalamazoo Football Club where he was named as the Defensive Player of the Year and was part of a team that was named the USL League Two Great Lakes Division Champions in 2021.

Jang, a 5-9 defender from Hyeonsang, Japan, comes to Memphis after spending last season at Green Bay where he played and started in all 16 contests for the Phoenix, including against Memphis back on September 10. Jang recorded five shots this season and helped a Green Bay backline to five shutouts.

“We saw a lot of ability to play in several different roles for us in different systems and that versatility and experience are going to give him the ability to compete right out of the gate for a big role. In addition to his soccer Talent and ability he is a great person and will fit immediately with the culture the current roster has helped establish which is just as if not even more important than the soccer abilities,” said Mulrooney.

Marneros, a 5-9 midfielder from Limassol, Cyprus, becomes the second Cypriot to sign with the Tigers this year. He comes to Memphis after representing Cyprus on their U13-U19 teams while also serving as a team captain.

“Konstantios has an incredibly high soccer pedigree playing in the first team of AEL and the U17/19 National teams for Cyprus,” said Mulrooney. “He is a dynamic central midfielder who can play box to box or as a defensive midfielder depending on the need. He has the ability to get up and down the field as well as a willingness to get into challenges which should make a great pairing for players around him.”

