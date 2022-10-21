Mullenmeister, Prunty represent Kernel girls soccer on all-ESD team – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — A pair of Mitchell High School girls soccer players earned all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors, it was announced this week.

Juniors Mia Mullenmeister and Addie Prunty were named to the 20-player team for the Kernels.

Mullenmeister, a 5-foot-6 forward, led the Kernels in scoring once again in 2022 with 20 goals in 11 games. She accounted for more than half of the Kernels’ 37 goals for the season. It is her second consecutive season with a selection to the all-ESD team.

Along with the five assists she had, Mullenmeister had 45 points scored. She led the team in shots (75) and shots on goal (51), as well, helping the team rank seventh in Class AA in goals scored per game.

She had a four-goal game at Spearfish on Aug. 20 — scoring all four goals in a 4-3 Kernel win — and had a trio of three-goal games against Pierre (Sept. 1), Huron (Sept. 10) and Brookings (Sept. 22).

Prunty played a key role in the Kernels’ midfield, playing and starting in all 14 games for the Kernels during the season. She did not record a goal or assist on the season but crucially helped the Kernels take away and possess the ball.

Mitchell finished the season with a 7-7 record, which ended with a 3-2 overtime loss at Pierre in the Class AA playoffs’ opening round.

Aberdeen Central and Harrisburg had an ESD-best five selections to the team, with the Tigers eventually winning the Class AA state title by a 2-1 score over the Golden Eagles on Oct. 15 in Tea.

No MHS boys, who finished the season at 1-10-2, were selected to the all-ESD team, which had 17 selections. Aberdeen Central, Brandon Valley and Huron each had three selections to the team.