Muir football tripped up by turnovers, loses to Hughson in 5-AA state Championship – Pasadena Star News

Muir knew the stormy conditions and muddy field were going to play a role in Saturday’s CIF State Division 5-AA Championship game in Northern California against Hughson, a small town near Modesto.

In the end, Muir couldn’t overcome his five turnovers and a safety, falling to Hughson 9-6 in a turnover-filled defensive battle for both teams.

Hughson had four turnovers in a game where both teams struggled to get their footing on a sloppy field. But it was the Warriors (13-2) who did enough right to claim the state title.

The Mustangs (9-7) had three fumbles and two interceptions.

Trailing 9-0, Muir scored in the third quarter after Immanuel Meachum scooped up a fumble and returned it to the Hughson 2-yard line. It was Meachum’s second fumble recovery of the game.

After a penalty, the Mustangs finally broke through. Mahki Clark, playing quarterback out of the Wildcat formation, ran right and scored from 5 yards out to cut the Huskies’ lead to 9-6.

Muir crossed the midfield three times in the fourth quarter, but it could never get close enough to pull ahead. It reached the Hughson 40 and 38, and each time the drives were stopped when Muir came up short on fourth-down plays.

Eventually, Muir just ran out of time.

Still, it was a historic season for Muir, which won the CIF Southern Section Division 10 title, its fifth section title. The Mustangs also won their first CIF Southern California Regional title last week.

Muir Coach Lance Mitchell offered no excuses afterwards.

“This is football man,” Mitchell said. “It takes a certain type of experience, discipline and toughness to pull a game out like this, and that team (Hughson) is that. They showed up and played hard and you give them credit.

“But I’m super proud of my guys, man. We had to fight against a lot of adversity this year and got up off the pavement, won a couple championships and got to this game. And even down, we fought back again and were right there to the end. I’m excited about what our guys accomplished and for the future of our program.”

Muir felt the slippery conditions from the start, fumbling on his first offensive play. That gave Hughson a first down on the Mustangs 24, and the Huskies took advantage for their only touchdown of the game.

David Delgado’s 20-yard run was followed by Liam Bridgeford’s four-yard TD run to go up 7-0.

Muir continued to struggle to get his footing. Facing a fourth down near its goal line, Muir’s punter couldn’t handle the snap. With Defenders rushing him, they kicked the ball through the back of the end zone for a safety that extended Hughson’s lead to 9-0.

With Hughson inside the Muir 10 and threatening again, the Huskies fumbled and Meachum scooped it up and was run down from behind at the Warriors 45.

After quarterback Brandon Valencia hit Clark for a 13-yard pass to the Huskies 7, it looked like Muir might finally get on the board in the first half. But on second-and-goal from the 4, Muir running back Jachai Pulley couldn’t handle the handoff from Valencia, and the Huskies recovered the fumble.

Muir had another chance to score before the half ended, but Valencia’s pass was intercepted near the red zone.