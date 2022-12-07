Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trial of Lights fundraiser

The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights.

Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have Spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.

At each stop, participants will get a friendly welcome, a treat and a playing card for the Holly Jolly Poker Run.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has agreed to be a bonus stop for this event. If you give a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry, you will get a bonus playing card to help your poker hand. If you get multiple items to the pantry, every child will get an activity book and crayons. Light refreshment will be inside the church as well.

At the beginning, inside the library will be a train display for the children to enjoy. There will also be many raffle items that you could purchase tickets for a chance to win.

A carload can register for $25/car. It is encouraged that you register online at https://secure.rec1.com/PA/muhlenberg-township-pa/catalog or buy your ticket at the Muhlenberg Community Library. For questions call 610-929-4727 ext 265.