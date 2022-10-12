Muggswigz to host arts event in downtown Canton on Oct. 15

Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Company, which will celebrate its 23rd anniversary next year, is hosting its sixth annual Celebrating the Craft event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Artists and craftspeople will showcase and sell their creations, live music and performance art at the downtown Canton coffee shop at 137 Walnuts Ave. THEY.

“I wanted to exhibit downtown Canton and provide a space for artists and craftspeople to get together, talk about and show what they do, and get to network with others in the process,” Morgan Haas, director fo the event, said in a press release.

The event is free to the public and is in partnership with 6th Street Yoga.

There will be a free yoga class Hosted by Maddie of 6th Street Yoga at 10 am at 405 Wellness, 405 Third St. NE in downtown Canton. From 10 am to 3 pm, additional vendors will line Second Street and Walnut Avenue NE. There will be live music throughout the event, with specialty coffee, direct trade tea and seasonal drink Specials inside Muggswigz.

Registration is open for vendors until 11 pm Friday, Oct. 14. To register, visit celebratingthecraftvendor.eventbrite.com.