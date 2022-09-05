MTSU Soccer Wins Second Match in a Row

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State soccer won its second straight match in a 3-1 win over Austin Peay Sunday night at Dean A. Hayes Stadium.

Tonight also marked Head Coach Aston Rhode ‘s 200th win leading the MTSU soccer program.

For the second time this weekend, Manon Lebargy found goal as her header off a corner kick in the 10′ gave the Blue Raiders (2-2-1) the early 1-0 lead.

In the 40’s, Lauren Spaanstra set up Taijah Fraser’s first career goal is a long pass from Afar to make it 2-0. Fraser converted with her right foot on a difficult dive while being closely guarded by her defender.

Austin Peay got on the board soon after, but Eleanor Gough lofted a ball into the net in the final minute to put MTSU up 3-1 at the break. Spaanstra earned her second assist of the night on the play.

Opportunities added up on offense for both teams throughout a physical second half, but the score remained 3-1 in favor of the Blue Raiders for the rest of the night.

Despite being outshot 10-19, MTSU recorded five shots on goal while Hannah Suder had two saves.

By the Numbers

22 – consecutive wins by the Blue Raiders when scoring three-or-more goals in a game.

6 – number of Blue Raiders to score in consecutive games over the past three seasons, including Manon Lebargy tonight.

1st – MTSU improved to 18-4-2 when striking first over the past three seasons.

3 – Lauren Spaanstra became the 10th Blue Raider all time to record three assists in a game and the first since 2013 (Tori Hawkins Sept. 20, 2013).

Rhoden’s Roundup

“I’m really happy with the performance,” Rhoden said. “It’s good that we got up really early and were able to maintain the lead. Certainly, I think, just having the fans behind us, driving us on, was a big help, so we’re definitely going to need their support for every game.”

Players Perspective – Junior Defender Lauren Spaanstra

“I think we came into this game with a game plan knowing that we could play around them, we could play over them, we could play through them to test them a little bit,” Spaanstra said. “I think we did that. Also we were in the Mindset of winning two games at home and so we really had a lot of pride in protecting this field. We also wanted for Aston to get his 200th win.”

Up Next

Middle Tennessee State continues its home stretch against in-state opponents when it faces Tennessee Tech Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium.

Follow the Blue Raiders

Follow Middle Tennessee Soccer on social media on Facebook (Blue Raider Soccer), Twitter (@MT_Soccer) and Instagram (@mt_wsoccer).