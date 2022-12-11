MTSU basketball beats Belmont in overtime to win first road game

It took an overtime period, but the Middle Tennessee State basketball team snapped its road losing streak by taking down Belmont 85-75 on Saturday at Curb Event Center.

MTSU, which came into the game 0-3 on the road and is on a five-game losing streak away from Murphy Center dating back to last season, appeared to have the game won before Belmont’s Ben Sheppard made his eighth 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to tie it at 70-70.

MTSU (7-3) regained control quickly in overtime on back-to-back buckets by Teafale Lenard, the second a Monster slam dunk. The Blue Raiders dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Bruins 15-3 in the extra period.

Belmont (6-5) had won five of its last six games and nine consecutively at home since losing to Murray State last season.

Lenard and DeAndre Dishman led MTSU with 16 points. Dishman also had nine rebounds.

Sheppard led Belmont with 32 points. He was 8-of-9 on 3-pointers, but just 4-of-13 on free throws.

Belmont center Even Brauns injured

Belmont starting center Even Brauns did not play after suffering a concussion in Tuesday’s game against Trevecca.

Bruans, a 6-foot-9, junior from Iowa City, only played 19 minutes against Trevecca.

He is averaging 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Brauns was replaced in the starting lineup by 6-9 senior Derek Sabin. It was Sabin’s second start this season. They didn’t score and had two rebounds.

The Bruins lost forward Mike Shanks, who suffered a rib injury with 13:16 remaining. He was able to return in the overtime.

MTSU outscored Belmont 40-12 in the paint.

Blocking machine

Lenard made it hard on Belmont’s shooters.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore had six blocks. They also had three steals.

