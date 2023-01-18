Mt. Markham beats Cooperstown in Section 3 volleyball Showdown

A handful of teams remained unbeaten when the Calendars changed during Section III’s winter volleyball season. After Tuesday, there are only two.

Mt. Markham’s Mustangs defeated the Cooperstown Hawkeyes 3-1 in four games in the first of two meetings in Division II of the Center State Conference. While that match was sure to remove one team from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Tully Black Knights knocked off another when they avenged their only defeat with a 3-0 sweep of the Chittenango Bears who had started 9-0.

Mt. Markham beats Cooperstown in Section 3 volleyball Showdown

With playoff seeding three weeks away, teams are working to position themselves. Mt. Markham (10-0) and Beaver River (9-0) have the two remaining perfect records and set atop a deep Class C field that includes Cooperstown (10-1), Tully (12-1), Canastota (10-2) and Dolgeville (9-2), a familiar list of title contenders.

Class A has a similar crowd with local flavor at the top. Whitesboro (9-2) was unbeaten before back-to-back losses to Rome Free Academy (7-2) and New Hartford (11-1) last week. Whitesboro’s 8-0 start included a 3-2 win against New Hartford in the teams’ first meeting; the teams played five games again Thursday and the home team won each match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button