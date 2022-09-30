Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4

Here are the Mt. Hood Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Passing yards

Blake Baker, Clackamas – (48 – 77) 719 yards

Cru Newman, Central Catholic – (47 – 81) 596 yards

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson – (28 – 57) 544 yards

Jaxon Doving, Gresham – (37 – 77) 488 yards

Billy Lucas, Sandy – (36 – 76) 464 yards

Payton Chhay, Reynolds – (24 – 49) 301 yards

Mateo Maehara, Clackamas – (26 – 38) 253 yards

Jett Fay, Barlow – (20 – 52) 232 yards

Passing TDs

Blake Baker, Clackamas – 8 TDs (1 interceptions)

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson – 4 TDs (1 interceptions)

Mateo Maehara, Clackamas – 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Payton Chhay, Reynolds – 3 TDs (3 interceptions)

Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Jaxon Doving, Gresham – 3 TDs (3 interceptions)

Billy Lucas, Sandy – 2 TDs (7 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Dre’Quan Williams, Reynolds – 318 yards on 55 carries

Jett Fay, Barlow – 223 yards on 46 carries

Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 197 yards on 38 carries

Garrett Willenberg, Sandy – 192 yards on 39 carries

Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas – 179 yards on 33 carries

Isaiah Eivers, Barlow – 175 yards on 35 carries

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds – 169 yards on 37 carries

Boaz Amadio, Barlow – 166 yards on 22 carries

Jaidon Siler, Nelson – 154 yards on 28 carries

Jaden Mitchell, Gresham – 149 yards on 24 carries

Rushing TDs

Garrett Willenberg, Sandy – 4 TDs

Jaden Mitchell, Gresham – 4 TDs

Jaidon Siler, Nelson – 3 TDs

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow – 3 TDs

Cade Gehlen, Central Catholic – 3 TDs

Jett Fay, Barlow – 2 TDs

Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas – 2 TDs

Alex Treat, Reynolds – 2 TDs

Isaiah Eivers, Barlow – 2 TDs

Dre’Quan Williams, Reynolds – 2 TDs

Tyler Newbury, Central Catholic – 2 TDs

Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Cooper Beltz, Clackamas – 421 yards on 33 receptions

Leithan Thompson, Sandy – 309 yards on 20 receptions

Andre Miller, Gresham – 300 yards on 17 receptions

Reid Gray, Nelson – 287 yards on 12 receptions

Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas – 188 yards on 7 receptions

Joey Giancola, Clackamas – 165 yards on 10 receptions

Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic – 151 yards on 8 receptions

Cole Gallant, Barlow – 147 yards on 9 receptions

Pomer Davison, Central Catholic – 120 yards on 6 receptions

Mason Holland, Barlow – 115 yards on 7 receptions

Armando Godinez-Gaspar, Reynolds – 112 yards on 6 receptions

Receiving TDs

Cooper Beltz, Clackamas – 5 TDs

Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas – 4 TDs

Reid Gray, Nelson – 4 TDs

Cole Gallant, Barlow – 2 TDs

Andre Miller, Gresham – 2 TDs

AJ Perez, Clackamas – 2 TDs

Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic – 2 TDs

Total tackles

Kaden Bartness, Clackamas – 35 tackles

Sullivan McDaniel, Clackamas – 33 tackles

Alex Hager, Sandy – 30 tackles

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds – 26 tackles

Kayle Pisano, Clackamas – 25 tackles

Jacob Curtis, Reynolds – 24 tackles

Koltyn Kenworthy, Barlow – 24 tackles

Jose Ruiz, Barlow – 24 tackles

Johnny Vorobets, Clackamas – 22 tackles

Tyler King, Clackamas – 21 tackles

Cole Rotzien, Sandy – 21 tackles

Tackles for loss

Owen Hunt, Nelson – 6 tackles for loss

Silas Bjugan, Barlow – 5.5 tackles for loss

Julian Morales, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss

Zach Davis, Central Catholic – 4 tackles for loss

Carlos Martinez, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss

Seth Braaten, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss

Tyler King, Clackamas – 4 tackles for loss

Colton Gaffney, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow – 3.5 tackles for loss

Tucker Snow, Gresham – 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Dre’Quan Williams, Reynolds – 4 sacks

Ryan Radford, Gresham – 4 sacks

Ayden Hancox, Reynolds – 4 sacks

Jared Mayo, Sandy – 3 sacks

Jacob Hull, Reynolds – 3 sacks

Zach Davis, Central Catholic – 2 sacks

Leithan Thompson, Sandy – 2 sacks

Tucker Snow, Gresham – 2 sacks

Trevor Brokaw, Reynolds – 2 sacks

Boone Standley, Nelson – 2 sacks

Mason Greisen, Reynolds – 2 sacks

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds – 2 sacks

Interceptions

Jacob Curtis, Reynolds – 3 interceptions

Payton Giusto, Sandy – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Owen Hunt, Nelson – 2 forced fumbles

