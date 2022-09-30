Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4
Here are the Mt. Hood Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Dave Ball
—
Passing yards
Blake Baker, Clackamas – (48 – 77) 719 yards
Cru Newman, Central Catholic – (47 – 81) 596 yards
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson – (28 – 57) 544 yards
Jaxon Doving, Gresham – (37 – 77) 488 yards
Billy Lucas, Sandy – (36 – 76) 464 yards
Payton Chhay, Reynolds – (24 – 49) 301 yards
Mateo Maehara, Clackamas – (26 – 38) 253 yards
Jett Fay, Barlow – (20 – 52) 232 yards
Passing TDs
Blake Baker, Clackamas – 8 TDs (1 interceptions)
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson – 4 TDs (1 interceptions)
Mateo Maehara, Clackamas – 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Payton Chhay, Reynolds – 3 TDs (3 interceptions)
Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Jaxon Doving, Gresham – 3 TDs (3 interceptions)
Billy Lucas, Sandy – 2 TDs (7 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Dre’Quan Williams, Reynolds – 318 yards on 55 carries
Jett Fay, Barlow – 223 yards on 46 carries
Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 197 yards on 38 carries
Garrett Willenberg, Sandy – 192 yards on 39 carries
Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas – 179 yards on 33 carries
Isaiah Eivers, Barlow – 175 yards on 35 carries
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds – 169 yards on 37 carries
Boaz Amadio, Barlow – 166 yards on 22 carries
Jaidon Siler, Nelson – 154 yards on 28 carries
Jaden Mitchell, Gresham – 149 yards on 24 carries
Rushing TDs
Garrett Willenberg, Sandy – 4 TDs
Jaden Mitchell, Gresham – 4 TDs
Jaidon Siler, Nelson – 3 TDs
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow – 3 TDs
Cade Gehlen, Central Catholic – 3 TDs
Jett Fay, Barlow – 2 TDs
Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas – 2 TDs
Alex Treat, Reynolds – 2 TDs
Isaiah Eivers, Barlow – 2 TDs
Dre’Quan Williams, Reynolds – 2 TDs
Tyler Newbury, Central Catholic – 2 TDs
Cru Newman, Central Catholic – 2 TDs
Receiving yards
Cooper Beltz, Clackamas – 421 yards on 33 receptions
Leithan Thompson, Sandy – 309 yards on 20 receptions
Andre Miller, Gresham – 300 yards on 17 receptions
Reid Gray, Nelson – 287 yards on 12 receptions
Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas – 188 yards on 7 receptions
Joey Giancola, Clackamas – 165 yards on 10 receptions
Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic – 151 yards on 8 receptions
Cole Gallant, Barlow – 147 yards on 9 receptions
Pomer Davison, Central Catholic – 120 yards on 6 receptions
Mason Holland, Barlow – 115 yards on 7 receptions
Armando Godinez-Gaspar, Reynolds – 112 yards on 6 receptions
Receiving TDs
Cooper Beltz, Clackamas – 5 TDs
Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas – 4 TDs
Reid Gray, Nelson – 4 TDs
Cole Gallant, Barlow – 2 TDs
Andre Miller, Gresham – 2 TDs
AJ Perez, Clackamas – 2 TDs
Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic – 2 TDs
Total tackles
Kaden Bartness, Clackamas – 35 tackles
Sullivan McDaniel, Clackamas – 33 tackles
Alex Hager, Sandy – 30 tackles
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds – 26 tackles
Kayle Pisano, Clackamas – 25 tackles
Jacob Curtis, Reynolds – 24 tackles
Koltyn Kenworthy, Barlow – 24 tackles
Jose Ruiz, Barlow – 24 tackles
Johnny Vorobets, Clackamas – 22 tackles
Tyler King, Clackamas – 21 tackles
Cole Rotzien, Sandy – 21 tackles
Tackles for loss
Owen Hunt, Nelson – 6 tackles for loss
Silas Bjugan, Barlow – 5.5 tackles for loss
Julian Morales, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss
Zach Davis, Central Catholic – 4 tackles for loss
Carlos Martinez, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss
Seth Braaten, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss
Tyler King, Clackamas – 4 tackles for loss
Colton Gaffney, Gresham – 4 tackles for loss
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow – 3.5 tackles for loss
Tucker Snow, Gresham – 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Dre’Quan Williams, Reynolds – 4 sacks
Ryan Radford, Gresham – 4 sacks
Ayden Hancox, Reynolds – 4 sacks
Jared Mayo, Sandy – 3 sacks
Jacob Hull, Reynolds – 3 sacks
Zach Davis, Central Catholic – 2 sacks
Leithan Thompson, Sandy – 2 sacks
Tucker Snow, Gresham – 2 sacks
Trevor Brokaw, Reynolds – 2 sacks
Boone Standley, Nelson – 2 sacks
Mason Greisen, Reynolds – 2 sacks
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds – 2 sacks
Interceptions
Jacob Curtis, Reynolds – 3 interceptions
Payton Giusto, Sandy – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Owen Hunt, Nelson – 2 forced fumbles
—
.