Mt. Graham Golf Club is recognized as one of the best in Arizona

Contributed Photo/Courtesy Graham County Chamber of Commerce: The Mt. Graham Golf Course has been rated the 17th best in Arizona.

Contributed Article By Brooke Curley/Graham County Chamber of Commerce

SAFFORD – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the recognition of Mt. Graham Golf Club receiving number 17 for the best golf course in Arizona!

According to Golfpass online, Mt. Graham Golf Club is number 17 for Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona, and we can’t be more excited!

Our golf course contains 18 holes and was opened in 1974. It measures 6,354 yards from the Longest tees and contains three sets of tees for different skill levels. The course is owned by the city of Safford and managed by Troon Golf and Club Management.

Fred Barquin, president of the Mount Graham Golf Association, was thrilled with the news.

“We work hand in hand to make it a very welcoming place,” he said. “It reflects our community involvement. With 160 members where we’re constantly looking to make it better.”

Barquin said the manager of the club, Dominic Curran, should receive recognition for his work at the club. Also, they said the City of Safford should be commended for bringing the course back to life.

“We can get more done working together than anything else,” said Barquin.

Arnold Lopez, a city of Safford council member, said this recognition is a result of the management of the course.

“To have this recognition is really great, it’s something to point out in our community,” he said. “So we can let everybody know, come and visit us! When you’re here to eat in our shops don’t forget to play a round of golf and don’t forget to look at the telescopes.”

To check out Golfpass click here.