MSU’s Lukovic, Rutgers-Camden’s Boen, Rowan’s Troiano Earn NJAC Men’s Soccer Weekly Honors

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s soccer Weekly honors for the week ending Oct. 23.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

AMER LUKOVIC • Montclair State University

Sophomore • Midfield • Clifton, NJ/Clifton

Lukovic becomes the second Red Hawk in as many weeks to earn NJAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He powered Montclair State to a 4-1 win over William Paterson with his first hat trick of the season as MSU clinched the 2022 NJAC Men’s Soccer regular season title. They struck first in the 29th minute to put MSU up 1-0. With the Red Hawks up 2-1 late, Lukovic struck twice with a span of 1:21. He converted a penalty kick at the 73:02 mark and followed up with his third goal just over a minute later. Lukovic currently ranks second among all NJAC players in conference-only scoring with 15 points on seven goals and one assist.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SEAN BOEN • Rutgers-Camden

Sophomore • Goalkeeper •Byram Township, NJ/Morris Knolls

Boen earns his second NJAC Defensive Player of the Week Honor after posting a pair of 0-0 shutouts during the week against Stockton and Montclair State in NJAC road games. In the Stockton game, Boen made six saves and controlled the box in a contest where the Scarlet Raptors were outshot 18-6. Against No. 10/10 Montclair State, they made three saves as the Red Hawks held a 14-5 advantage in shots. Boen owns six shutouts this season, including four against NJAC opponents.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

JOHNNY TROIANO • Rowan University

Freshman • Forward/Midfield • Hazlet, NJ/St. John Vianney

Troiano picked up his second and Rowan’s third NJAC Rookie of the Week honor. He posted a goal and an assist in the 5-0 win at TCNJ to help extend Rowan’s current unbeaten streak to four, all coming in shutout fashion. He also put up five shots in the Profs’ win over William Paterson. The rookie is up to three goals and three assists in his first season and has started each of the last eight games.