MSU’s Higgins, Rowan’s Sparano and Kaul Earn First NJAC Women’s Volleyball Weekly Honors of 2022

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its first Women’s volleyball Weekly honors of the 2022 season, with the honors covering performances for the week ending Sept. 5.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LEAH HIGGINS • Montclair State University

Graduate Student • Outside Hitter • Leonia, NJ/Leonia

Higgins is named the first NJAC Player of the Week of the 2022 season after a strong start for the Red Hawks. She averaged 4.07 kills, 1.67 digs, and 4.67 points while hitting .321 and racking up nine blocks and four aces as MSU went 2-2 to start the season. She reached double-digit kills in three of the four contests, including a week-high 24 spikes in a four-set win over Gallaudet in the season opener. She added 19 in a four-set win over Penn State Altoona and 13 in a 3-1 setback to Drew. Higgins scooped a week-high 15 against Drew for the double-double.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SIMONE SPARANO • Rowan University

Senior • Defensive Specialist/Libero • Phoenixville, PA/Pope John Paul II

Sparano, the reigning NJAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Picks up the first Defensive Player of the Week Honor of the 2022 season after anchoring Defending conference champ Rowan to a 4-0 start out of the gate. She totaled 69 digs in 15 sets played (4.60 per set) while adding seven aces and three assists to earn a spot on the all-tournament team at Morrisville State’s Mustang Tournament. She racked up 19 digs in the season opener against Oswego State and followed up with 18 in a five-set win over Misericordia. In Saturday’s matches, she scooped 18 against Sage and 14 against the host Mustangs.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

JENA KAUL • Rowan University

Freshman • Outside Hitter • Metuchen, NJ/Metuchen

Kaul collects the first NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor of the 2022 season after a big collegiate debut weekend for Rowan. She averaged 2.13 kills and 2.40 points to help the Profs go 4-0 at Morrisville State’s Mustang Tournament. She added 12 digs and four solo blocks in 15 sets played. In the season opener against Oswego State, Kaul spiked 16 kills and scooped four digs in the four-set win. She added five kills and five digs in a five-setter over Misericordia later in the day. On Saturday, she recorded six kills against Sage and five more against host Morrisville.