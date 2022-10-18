MSU’s Crawford and Viola, NJCU’s Linebaugh Earn NJAC Men’s Soccer Weekly Honors

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s soccer Weekly honors for the week ending Oct. 16.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JOSIAH CRAWFORD • Montclair State

Senior • Forward • Berkeley Heights, NJ/Governor Livingston

Crawford collects his first NJAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor of the year after leading Montclair State to a pair of NJAC wins as the Red Hawks remain in control of first place in the conference standings. He scored three goals and added an assist for seven points in wins over Rutgers-Newark and TCNJ. He had a hand in both goals of a 2-0 win over the Scarlet Raiders, assisting on the opening goal that stood as the game winner and then scoring an insurance goal in the 86th minute. Crawford scored twice in a wild 7-3 win over TCNJ, putting the Red Hawks on the board in the third minute and then extending the MSU lead to 5-2 in the 58th minute. Crawford leads the NJAC in conference-only points (14) and is tied for the lead in conference-only goals (6).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

NICK LINEBAUGH • New Jersey City University

Senior • Goalkeeper • Linden, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep

Linebaugh earns his first NJAC Defensive Player of the Week Honor after leading the Gothic Knights to a 2-0 record last week and their best start in conference play since the 2008 season. He played the full 180:00 minutes, making 15 saves and notching two shutouts – the sixth of his season and third NJAC clean sheet of his career. He started off with five saves in the 3-0 win over William Paterson for NJCU’s first win over the Pioneers since 2013. Then, in the 2-0 win over Stockton University on Saturday – the squad’s first over the Ospreys since 2012 – Linebaugh registered his third double-digit save performance of the season, turning away 10 shots for another shutout. He leads the NJAC in shutouts and total saves and is second in GAA and saves/game.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

ANTHONY VIOLA • Montclair State University

Freshman • Midfield • Jackson, NJ/Jackson Memorial

Viola earns his first NJAC Rookie of the Week honor. The rookie midfielder scored twice in Montclair State’s high-scoring affair at TCNJ as the Red Hawks won 7-3. Viola’s goal in the 22nd minute put MSU up 3-1 and then he was credited with the game winner after scoring the Red Hawks’ fourth goal of the game in the 49th minute. He also played 83 minutes of MSU’s earlier 2-0 win over Rutgers-Newark, a key win over the NJAC’s second-place team as MSU is in control of first place heading down the stretch of the regular season. Viola owns four goals this season.