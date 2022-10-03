MSU’s Cahill and Lambert, Rutgers-Camden’s Savarese Earn NJAC Women’s Soccer Weekly Honors

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its Women’s soccer Weekly honors for the week ending Oct. 2.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

AILEEN CAHILL • Montclair State University

Junior • Midfield • Little Egg Harbor, NJ/Pinelands Regional

Cahill earns her second NJAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor of the season after a six-point week led No. 12/15 Montclair State to two more wins. The Red Hawks are now 10-0, one of just four teams nationally to remain unbeaten and without a tie. Cahill tallied a goal and an assist in both matches on the week. She was credited with the game winner in a 4-0 win over Stockton, and assisted on an insurance goal. She added another goal and assist in a 3-1 win over Ramapo. Cahill, the reigning NJAC Offensive Player of the Year, currently ranks second in conference-only points (7) and is fourth in overall points (17) on six goals and five assists.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TARA LAMBERT • Montclair State University

Junior • Back • Waldwick, NJ/Waldwick

Lambert collects her first and MSU’s second NJAC Defensive Player of the Week honor, joining Week 2 honoree Haley Martin. Lambert anchored a Red Hawk back line that limited two conference opponents to just eight combined shots and seven combined shots on goal as No. 12 MSU ran its record to 10-0. The Red Hawks are one of just four teams nationally that are unbeaten and without a tie. Lambert helped MSU limit Stockton to just four shots while also having a hand in two of MSU’s four goals in the 4-0 win. She scored one and assisted on another. She also helped the Red Hawks hold Ramapo to four shots in the 3-1 win. Lambert is a key component of a Montclair State defense that has allowed just five total goals this season.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

MARESA SAVARESE • Rutgers-Camden

Freshman • Forward • Pittsgrove, NJ/Arthur P. Schalick

Savarese collects her first NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor after scoring two game-winning goals in conference action last week. She had a hand in two of the Scarlet Raptors’ three goals in a 3-0 blanking of Ramapo, including scoring the first (and eventual game winner) and assisting on the third score. She then tallied the second goal in a 3-1 win over NJCU. For the season, she leads Rutgers-Camden in points (7) and game-winning goals (2), and is tied for the team lead in total goals (3).