MSU Women’s soccer lets in early goal, falls to TCU in NCAA tournament

MSU Women’s soccer lets in early goal, falls to TCU in NCAA tournament

SOUTH BEND – When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, details become more meaningful.

The No. 4-seeded Michigan State Women’s soccer team learned that the hard way in its second-round loss to TCU at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Notre Dame.

The No. 5 Horned Frogs scored the game’s lone goal in the third minute when Camryn Lancaster beat Big Ten goalie of the year Lauren Kozal ending the Spartans’ historic season.

TCU advanced to play the Winner of No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 8 Santa Clara, who played later Friday night, in Sunday’s Sweet Sixteen match.

“A slow start ended our season,” Michigan State head Coach Jeff Hosler said. “We have had some moments where we have been hanging on, but we have been living on the edge for too long, not being disciplined enough and unfortunately that one moment is why we are going to walk away with a loss today.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button