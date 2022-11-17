MSU Women’s soccer braces for cold temps, TCU in NCAA tournament match

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Women’s soccer team probably shouldn’t be headed to South Bend, Indiana, for Friday afternoon’s second-round NCAA tournament match against TCU. The Spartans probably should have been better than a 4 seed, with a more favorable path than, after hosting one match last week, playing in a four-team pod Hosted by top-seed Notre Dame.

That’s no way to treat the Outright Big Ten champions. But, as MSU Coach Jeff Hosler noted, this is life as the newbies on the scene.

“We’re here now. We’re the newcomer to this party on Friday,” Hosler said ahead of the 2 pm date with TCU, which can be streamed on ESPN+. “TCU has been doing this the last few years. Santa Clara (which faces Notre Dame) has been doing it. Notre Dame is a rightful 1 seed with the way they’ve been playing and they’re just steamrolling people right now. So we’re just looking to go and have that same mentality we’ve had all year. Be a newcomer, play loose, play hard. And let our work and performance do the rest.”

