MSU Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant announced the 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference.

MSU will play 18 games at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center, beginning with an exhibition against Saginaw Valley State on Sunday, Oct. 30.

For the second-straight season, the conference will play an 18-game league schedule. MSU also played an 18-game schedule in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Big Ten had 18-game schedules in both 2015-16 and 2014-15.

Nine of the Spartans’ 2022-23 regular-season opponents competed in the NCAA Tournament last season, including MSU’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent Georgia Tech. All three teams at the Phil Knight Invitational competed in the NCAA Tournament with MSU facing Iowa State in the first game. The Spartans will then face either Oregon or North Carolina in the next game. From the Big Ten portion of the schedule, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans open the regular season with five-straight home games, beginning on Nov. 7 against Delaware State, before facing Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 10. In a tough stretch, MSU will take on Western Michigan (Nov. 13), Oakland (Nov. 15) and Florida A&M (Nov. 17).

In their only true road game of the non-conference ledger, the Spartans will travel to Central Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 19. MSU will round out November at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, facing Iowa State on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24), and the Spartans will then face either North Carolina or Oregon on Sunday, Nov. 27.

MSU opens December with the ACC/B1G Challenge, facing Georgia Tech on Dec. 1. The Spartans will open B1G play, hosting Purdue on Dec. 5, before traveling to Ohio State on Dec. 11. MSU will then return to non-conference play to face Detroit Mercy (Dec. 18) and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 20). The Spartans will wrap up 2022 against Indiana on Dec. 29.

The 2023 portion of the season will open with three home games offset by four road Big Ten contests in January. Michigan State will only be at home three times in the month against Wisconsin (Jan. 11), Iowa (Jan. 18) and Rutgers (Jan. 22).

In the final month of the regular season, Michigan State will host four regular-season games, highlighted by the second of two meetings with Michigan on Feb. 5. MSU will also host Penn State (Feb. 12) and Maryland (Feb. 18). The Spartans will celebrate their Seniors in the final home game against Minnesota on Feb. 22.

The 2022-23 Big Ten season will conclude March 1-5 with the 30th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four will be held March 31 and April 2 at the American Airline Arena in Dallas, Texas.

The Big Ten will announce game times at a later date, following the selection of TV games.