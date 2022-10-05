MSU volleyball makes Big Ten debut at Breslin against No. 3 Nebraska

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s volleyball schedule two weeks ago looked like the sort of slate that could destroy a young team. Four straight road matches, bookended by dates at No. 3-ranked Nebraska and No. 13 Penn State.

“If I’m worried about who we’re going to play, we’re worried about the wrong team,” first year MSU Coach Leah Johnson said then. “We set the tone.”

Consider it set.

The Spartans survived that perilous stretch, leaving it with confidence, resolve and a few lessons learned. They put up a competitive fight against the Huskers, the last couple sets especially, in front of more than 8,000 fans, then blew a two-set lead at Rutgers, before, last weekend, winning at Maryland in five sets and taking Penn State to four.

Surprised?

“That’s probably a safe word,” Johnson said this week, ahead of MSU’s first Big Ten home matches ever at Breslin Center, beginning with a rematch against Nebraska at 8 pm Thursday, before welcoming No. 11 Minnesota to Breslin on Sunday afternoon (2 pm start).

