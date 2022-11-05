MSU Men’s Soccer Drops Heartbreaker in Big Ten Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Well. 6-seeded Michigan State men’s soccer’s season came to an abrupt end when No. 3-seeded Ohio State broke a 0-0 tie in the 90th minute to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Devyn Etling found the back of the net with less than a minute remaining to break the hearts of Spartan fans everywhere. Despite an astonishing game from senior goalkeeper Owen Finnerty, Etling found the lower right corner.

With the loss, Michigan State ends the season 6-9-2 overall. Ohio State advances to the semifinals, improving to 10-2-5 overall.

“I thought it was a heck of an effort from our guys. Everybody gave everything that they absolutely could,” MSU head Coach Damon Rensing said. “We had our chances, and obviously Ohio State had some chances. It was a great college soccer game, and it ultimately came down to one play. Credit to (Ohio State redshirt senior forward Devyn) Etling. He made a nice play. He’s a senior, and he has been playing like a senior. But, I’m so proud of our guys and the effort that they gave. It made me a very proud soccer coach.”

Michigan State’s current Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year Jonathan Stout had the first shot of the game in the 19th minute. The Spartans were then held without a shot until a blast by junior defender Elijah Howe in the 44th save.

“Owen was awesome. Probably statistically, he wasn’t as high up there as some of the others, but for my money he’s the best goalkeeper in the Big Ten. Obviously, (Ohio State senior goalkeeper Keagan) McLaughlin was first-team All -Big Ten, and he’s been awesome too, but Owen has been unbelievable. He’s been like that all year, and we are fortunate to have him.”

In the 40th minute, Finnerty kept the score 0-0 with a clutch diving save.

The Michigan State offense came out fast in the second half by Greyson Mercer in the 47th minute.

The Ohio State defense was able to keep the Spartans at bay. With its only other shots coming from senior forward Conner George (82nd) ​​and freshman forward Jake Spadafora (84th).

For the game, OSU out-shot MSU, 16-7, while having a 5-2 lead in corner kicks.