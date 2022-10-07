MSU football to wear similar helmets as 1998 team that upset OSU

Michigan State football will make a slight tweak to their regular helmet to potentially get some extra inspiration as massive underdogs this week.

The Spartans Revealed the uniform combination they’ll be wearing this week, and the helmet appears awfully similar to what was worn when the Spartans last had a huge upset over Ohio State in 1998. The Michigan State helmet will feature a triple stripe down the middle of the helmet, which was the same the Spartans wore in 1998.

The rest of the uniform appears to be standard for the Spartans, with their green home jersey and white pants. Check out the hype uniform reveal video and additional images below to see the complete uniform combination:

The Man in the Arena #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/zc44YaF96v — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 6, 2022

Kickoff between Michigan State and Ohio State is scheduled for 4 pm ET on Saturday from Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

